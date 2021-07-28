Water removing robots in Minecraft may be desired for various reasons. Many players are interested in draining ocean monuments and clearing out large swaths of ocean. This build will allow players to accomplish just that. While it may seem complicated at first, this specific design is built by ilmango, who does a great job at explaining how it is built.

Water removing robots are incredibly powerful tools that have many other uses. For example, this build utilizes flying contraptions, which can also be used to infinitely fly over the land. Learning how to build a water removing robot will also teach the player fundamental redstone mechanics that can be used in other builds.

How to build a water removing robot in Minecraft

Build Prerequisites

Another shot of the build (Image via ilmango on YouTube)

Before beginning this build, Minecraft players should be aware of what blocks they must acquire. The necessary blocks to cover an eight block wide area will be listed below:

30 slime blocks

12 building blocks (any type)

Eight pistons

Six sticky pistons

Eight redstone blocks

Six observers

Two sand or gravel

Enough sand or gravel to wall in the edges of the water

Again, these resources are sufficient to cover an eight block wide area of water. Players looking to cover large areas will need to acquire more of the resources.

How to build a water removing robot

A close-up of the sender and receiver, pictured on the right (Image via ilmango on YouTube)

This build works by sending a flying contraption back and forth across a body of water. Once the flying contraption moves over water, it will destroy the source block. After the contraption reaches its receiver, it will be pushed down one layer and sent back from where it came, breaking the next layer of water.

While this machine isn't lightning fast, it is significantly faster than taking each water block by hand or using sponges. While sponges may seem like they work better, Minecraft players usually don't have many sponges, and they also must be dried in a furnace after use.

Seen above is the full tutorial on how to create a water removing robot. Minecraft players still unsure about pulling off this build will be happy to know that the tutorial is only seven minutes long, meaning that it is accessible to a beginner as well.

Utilizing this contraption will allow Minecraft players to completely drain an ocean monument, which is especially useful if a player wants to build a base inside or start renovating the area.

