Top 5 most useful redstone contraptions in Minecraft

Redstone contraptions in Minecraft can save the player an immense amount of time and frustration by automating the most tedious tasks in the game.

Players looking to automate their farms, builds, and XP collection are highly recommended to try creating a redstone contraption. By doing so, players can focus on more important aspects such as defeating the Ender Dragon and Wither.

5 most useful redstone contraptions in Minecraft

#5 - Blaze Farm

A simple blaze farm (Image via ecocitycraft)

Blaze farms are extremely useful for many reasons.

Blaze rods and blaze powder are hot commodities for players looking to make in into the End. Blaze farms will allow safe and easy access to an infinite amount of blaze rods. On top of that, blazes drop a lot of XP once killed, which means a blaze farm can also act as a highly effective XP farm.

#4 - Automated Crop Farm

A fully automatic farm that uses water to harvest (Image via Hüdaverdi Yılmaz on YouTube)

Automated farms in Mincraft are another build that will save the player significant amounts of time.

Many players have different ways to build auto-harvesting farms, but all provide the same benefits; they remove the need to manually plant and harvest crops. Some players also use villagers to harvest their crops.

#3 - Automated Animal Farm

A compact automated chicken farm (Image via thegamer)

Similar to automated crop farms, automated animal farms allow players to sit back and relax as their redstone contraption does all of the work.

Breeding is quite tedious, and these farms will save the player tons of time and sword durability. Automated farms can be created for most mobs, however the chicken seems to be the easiest due to its small size.

#2 - Storage Sorting System

An extremely complex automatic item sorter (Image via Tupitech on YouTube)

Automatic item sorters are a must-have for all Minecraft players. Most players will suffer from a surplus of extremely cluttered chests and this build instantly fixes the issue.

Automatic item sorting systems work by sorting each item the player places into the input chest. This build is great for the lazy players who just throw all of their items into any old chest. While the one in the image above is quite complicated, other Minecraft YouTubers have designed extremely efficient and cheap item sorters.

The video for the complicated auto sorter can be seen above.

#1 - Automatic Smelter

A super simple automatic smelter (Image via Reddit)

Similar to the automatic item sorter, the automatic smelter is another must-have for all Minecraft players. It is a universal struggle to have to manually input and remove items and fuel from furnaces.

Auto smelters work by taking advantage of input and output chests. Players will place fuel and raw materials in different chests, which will be automatically sent into furnaces by way of hoppers.

The auto smelter is by far the most useful redstone contraption that can be built in Minecraft.

