How to build a spiral vault piston door in Minecraft

Spiral vault piston doors are some of the coolest piston doors in Minecraft. They open and close in a spiral pattern, which is guaranteed to impress any visitors to the players' base. Luckily, they are super easy to build.

Some Minecraft players may be discouraged from building piston doors due to a fear of redstone. However, this spiral vault door can even be built by novice redstone builders.

Redstone beginners who successfully build this piston door will also be able to transfer the learned knowledge onto other redstone contraptions.

How to build a 3x3 spiral vault piston door in Minecraft

Required Resources

An in-game view of the required resources to build a spiral vault piston door (Image via Kwipla on YouTube)

As seen in the image above, the spiral vault piston door does not require too many resources to build in Minecraft. The hardest resource to acquire would likely be the sticky pistons, as slimeballs are quite rare.

All of the required resources are listed below:

18 Sticky Pistons

One Piston

Three Redstone Repeaters

Two Noteblocks

One stack of Redstone Dust

One Redstone Torch

One Redstone Lamp

16 Observers

Build Tutorial

Some of the inner workings of the spiral vault door (Image via Kwipla on YouTube)

Provided below is a quick eight-minute video tutorial for this Minecraft build.

The player has the option to either build a one-sided or two-sided piston door. Two-sided doors are highly recommended.

While this Minecraft YouTuber uses iron blocks for their tutorial, players should be aware that they can use any block they like.

To give a brief description of this build, the spiral vault door will have each block open and close on its own timer, which is determined by observers and redstone repeaters.

When built correctly, the middle and bottom-middle blocks should retract vertically, and every other block will retract on a delay, giving an awesome spiral effect.

If the door does not open correctly, it does not mean the whole build needs to be redone. Redstone contraptions are very finicky, and even the slightest mistake can throw the whole build off.

