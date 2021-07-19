How to create an automatic item sorter in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Most Minecraft players can agree that they will eventually have acquired too many items to keep track of after a long play session. While many players haphazardly throw their items into the nearest chest, others prefer organization. With an automatic item sorter, the player will never have to search through multiple chests to find the desired item.

Automatic item sorters may seem challenging to build at first, but players will quickly realize that it is relatively easy. The image above showcases a very simple automatic item sorter than can be built (with sufficient guidance) by even the most redstone-incapable.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor discovers a new way to transport villagers

How to build an automatic item sorter in the new Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update

Prerequisites

An image of the automatic item sorter that will be built in this tutorial (Image via Mysticat on YouTube)

Players low on resources will be happy to know that this item sorter is quite cheap. However, players must know that more resources will be required if they decide to sort more chests.

The items required to build the input and output chests will be listed below:

Three Smooth Stone

Two Droppers

Four Chests

One Dropper

One Redstone Comparator

Two Redstone Repeaters

Seven Redstone Dust

Players will also need a specific amount of items for each chest added to their build. The items required per sorted double chest will be listed below:

Four Smooth Stone

Two Droppers

Two Chests

Two Hoppers

One Redstone Repeater

One Redstone Dust

To put it in simpler terms, if the player wants to include 100 chests in their item sorter, they must multiply the number of items in the second list by 100.

Also read: 5 best sources of XP in Minecraft

Building the Sorter

A few of the "guts" of the build (Image via Mysticat on YouTube)

As stated above, this item sorter is super easy to build. It features a very compact design that can fit in almost any base.

The video above showcases clearly and concisely how to build this awesome automatic item sorter in Minecraft. Although the video is only five minutes long, it does not feel rushed and the build is explained very well.

Basically, any item that is put into the input chest will be sent to every chest, checking to see for the correct chest. Since all slots of the chests are filled with at least one of the desired item, the item will skip any chest that does not contain it.

Once the item reaches a chest that contains the same item, it will enter it. If the item does not find a valid (or open) chest, it will be sent to the output chest.

Also read: Leaves in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish