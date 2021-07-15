Minecraft Redditor discovers a new way to transport villagers

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of Mr_UniBRO has recently discovered a new way to transport villagers over long distances. This technique is extremely unique, and it may be safe to say that no Minecrafter has ever used it before.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) uses an army of cows to escort the villager over a long distance. The villager seems to not be able to break free from the cluster. One can imagine that the cows are shoving the villager, threatening it not to step out of line...

Minecraft Redditor discovers a new technique that can be used to transport villagers

The Post

The post begins with the view of a villager stepping too far away from their village. The OP quickly runs up on them with their insane cow posse, and entraps the villager in the cluster. The cluster is controlled by the OP holding wheat.

Most Minecraft players would think that the villager would easily be able to make its way out of the cluster, however it seems like it is impossible. The villager has no choice but to follow along with the crowd.

The OP even leads the group over a river, which is pretty impressive since the group seems to spread out a little. After crossing the river, the video ends.

This technique is actually very effective, and the OP might be saving a lot of players hours out of their day.

Reactions

Due to the comical, yet useful nature of this post, it managed to garner a massive 45,000 upvotes in only one day. Many Redditors had positive things to say about the post.

Many Minecraft Redditors will know that if this is their top comment, they have done a great job. It perfectly sums up this post, without any extra jokes or opinions.

Apparently many other Redditors agreed with this sentiment.

The OP reveals that this technique was actually found by accident as they were guiding a group of cows to their base.

This has to be one of the most helpful accidental discoveries in Minecraft history, as villager transportation is known to be quite difficult and time consuming.

It is true that the player will need a bunch of cows for this technique to work, however it still seems to be the most time efficient way to transport villagers.

It is easy to transport villagers if the village is next to a body of water (boats) however over land is much harder. This technique makes it extremely easy, while not requiring any hard-to-acquire resources.

As expected, many players have agreed that they will be using this technique from now on. It is so hilarious that the most effective way to transport villagers over land was discovered completely by accident.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

