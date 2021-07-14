Top 3 ways to farm food in Minecraft

Minecraft players who do not wish to hunt animals for food are highly recommended to build a food farm.

Food farms provide easy access to food and are useful when placed right next to a player's base of operations.

Food farms come in different shapes and sizes. Whether it is a crop farm or mob farm, there are tons of ways for players to farm a large amount of food quickly.

Minecraft players looking to save some time will want to create the easiest and most effective food farm possible. Some of these farms are listed below.

3 best ways for Minecraft players to farm food in the game

#3 - Automatic Crop Farm

An automatic crop farm utilizing the farmer villager in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players who are interested in farming crops are advised to create an automatic crop farm. Luckily, this farm is quite easy to make and does not require too many resources.

Players should create a large farmland so that they will have a consistent supply of food at all times. Any crop can be used on this farm.

Players will then have to collect a farmer/unemployed villager and place them inside the farm. The villager should not be able to escape.

Next, players should place a composter in the farm so that the villager can assume the job of a farmer.

Multiple hoppers will be located under this farm. They will suck up all of the dropped crops, sending them to a chest.

#2 - Automatic Chicken Farm

An automatic chicken farm in Minecraft (Image via Farzy on YouTube)

An automatic chicken farm can provide unlimited cooked chicken to the Minecraft player.

This farm is made up of dispensers, hoppers, and observers that allow for the instant burning of any chicken that hatches inside of it.

The cooked chicken will then be sucked into a hopper and sent into a chest.

The video above showcases exactly how to create this contraption.

#1 - Automatic Cow Farm

A look at the automatic cow farm in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This farm will automatically collect all of the raw beef and cook it. It will also collect leather.

Only 24 entities can stand on a single block in this farm. Once the blocks are full, the next baby cow that spawns will push an adult cow into the block and kill it. The items are then sucked by a hopper and sent into a furnace.

Adding an item sorter to this farm will make it more efficient.

A tutorial for this farm can be found here.

