Redditor builds and pilots the Minecraft boat in real life

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/FuzeIII has recently done the unthinkable... They decided to create the blocky Minecraft boat in real life and test it in the waters. Somehow this boat is actually able to float, and the player attempts to swim with other boaters in the process.

Nothing like this has ever been seen before on the Minecraft Reddit, and the original poster (OP) is an absolute legend for pulling it off. As seen in the post above, many people can be seen recording the OP and admiring his ingeniuity.

Also read: Flying machines in Minecraft: Everything Bedrock and Java Edition players need to know

Redditor creates and drives a Minecraft boat in real life

The Post

It almost defies the laws of physics (Image via u/FuzeIII on Reddit)

The post begins with a glorious close-up of the OP attempting to drive the Minecraft boat with one paddle. He seems to be struggling here as the paddle is quite small.

Many boaters and observers can be seen nearby, likely happy that they have something interesting to watch for once. After a quick video cut, the OP can be seen using both paddles, similar to how the Minecraft player would use the boat. This sight is quite comical as it is obvious that the OP is struggling to manuever the waters in this boat.

As he swims back to the shore, the OP has some funny interactions with a few boaters, and some can even be seen recording him. It is safe to say that this post will go down in Reddit history.

Also read: How to build an unlimited food farm in Minecraft

Reactions

Due to the absolutely insane and humourous nature of this post, it inevitably garnered a monstrous 85,000 upvotes in just a day. Many Redditors had a lot to say about this one-of-a-kind post.

Slowest race ever... (Image via Reddit)

Two Redditors joke about the possibility of multiple people racing in these boats. Judging by how fast the OP was moving in the water, it is safe to say that it would not be an enjoyable race to watch.

This guy is clever (Image via Reddit)

For those unaware of the joke, boats in Minecraft travel extremely fast over ice. This Redditor jokingly tells the OP to try his amazing boat out on the ice to see how it performs.

The boat will most likely not move at all, but the OP seems keen on giving it a try.

Some interesting facts in this thread (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor jokes about how slowly the OP was moving in the water, and also provides the comment section with some facts.

Apparently Minecraft's Steve can carry 63,936 cubic meters of gold in his pocket, which explains why the boat in Minecraft travels so fast. Another Redditor explains how that amount of gold is equal to five Eiffel Towers in weight.

Great graphics! (Image via Reddit)

Many gamers will jokingly say that the graphics in real life are amazing, comparing it to a video game. One Redditor took the joke to the next level, comparing real life to a Minecraft texture pack.

This Redditor is incorrect however, as the OP is obviously using shaders...

Also read: 3 best uses for the wolf in Minecraft

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

Also read: Top 3 uses of the cauldron in Minecraft

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Click here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish