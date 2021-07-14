How to build an unlimited food farm in Minecraft

Minecraft players who do not have the time to look after a massive crop farm are highly recommended to build an unlimited food farm. This farm is super easy to make and will provide players with endless amounts of food.

While this farm currently only works with chicken, players will probably find a way to make it work with other mobs.

This farm is extremely compact, which means players can place it inside their base (if they have space).

Materials required to build an unlimited farm in Minecraft

Luckily, an unlimited chicken farm in Minecraft does not require many resources. If the player has access to redstone, they will easily be able to create this useful little contraption.

The materials needed to create an unlimited cooked chicken farm are listed below:

One Chest

Two Hoppers

One Hopper Minecart

One Rail

10 of any building block

Two Slabs

One Glowstone

One Comparator

Two Observers

Two Dispensers

Two Redstone

A few stacks of Eggs

The glowstone is optional, but the lighting updates caused by this build may result in some lag. Players are recommended to add the glowstone as soon as possible.

After acquiring all of the resources listed above, the player is now ready to create the unlimited cooked chicken farm.

Building an unlimited food farm in Minecraft

The five-minute video below provides a visual tutorial on how to create an amazing unlimited cooked chicken farm in Minecraft.

This Minecraft farm relies on chickens laying eggs, which will then be sucked up and shot out of a dispenser.

Players are recommended to have a few stacks of eggs, or else the farm will be quite slow. Additional chicken can be added later if needed.

The eggs that are shot out of the dispenser will hopefully hatch into chickens. These chickens will then trigger the observer and be burned by lava that is shot out of a second dispenser.

If created correctly, the lava should quickly kill the chicken without burning the raw meat that drops. Once a chicken is killed, raw meat will drop into the bottom hopper and be sent into a chest, where it can be recovered and eaten by the player.

