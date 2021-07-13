3 best uses for the wolf in Minecraft

Wolves are great companions to keep around in Minecraft. They have many uses and will commonly save the players' lives due to their extreme loyalty. These animals are especially useful in packs, where they can gang up on multiple mobs and make quick work of them.

Apart from their plethora of benefits, wolves are adorable and provide company to the many solo players out there. All Minecrafters are highly recommended to keep a few wolves around for many reasons.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor discovers the hidden axolotl kingdom

Three great benefits of wolves in Minecraft

3) Guard dogs

Multiple wolves guarding a farm against intruders (Image via wikiHow)

Wolves are immensely useful when acting as guard dogs. Players can sit their wolves next to important areas near their base, and these animals will attack any mob that decides to make the mistake of attacking the player.

While one wolf is plenty to assist them with a singular mob, multiple wolves are recommended in the case of a zombie invasion. Gamers can breed their wolves to the point where these creatures surround their base. When attacked, even a sitting wolf will jump up and start defending the player.

Players should be aware that wolves will not attack creepers, probably because they would be instantly killed.

Also read: Top 3 potions to help defeat the Wither in Minecraft

2) Hunting pack

An absolutely massive wolf pack that will make quick work of a large force of mobs (Image via a deleted user on Reddit)

Another fantastic use of the wolf is for protection when exploring the dangerous terrain of the Overworld.

While a single wolf will provide a good amount of support, multiple wolves are highly recommended. When a pack is utilized, players can sit back while it takes care of any mob that has the misfortune of attacking the player.

Wolves will also chase those pesky skeletons away, preventing them from shooting at gamers.

The video above showcases a player raising an army of wolves, which may be a bit overkill, but is still fun.

1) Cave spelunking

A player finding a random wolf deep underground (Image via u/mr_steal_yo_karma on Reddit)

Wolves are also great companions when mining for various resources. Players are not recommended to bring multiple wolves into a mine as it can get crazy very quickly.

All that Minecraft players should worry about when bringing a wolf into a mine is the possibility of them falling into lava. Luckily, due to their great AI, this will not happen often.

Also read: 2b2t Anarchy Server in Minecraft: History and more details revealed

This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer