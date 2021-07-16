Leaves in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Leaves are one of the most versatile blocks in Minecraft. They provide the player with some useful items, as well as being a key ingredient in almost every build. Minecraft players will see leaves in almost every game, but most players don't realize their true potential.

If the player is looking to create a build with some greenery, they should be aware of the mechanics of leaves. They should also understand that each type of leaf block has different interactions and behaviors.

Everything players need to know about leaves in Minecraft

Generation

When combined with shaders, leaves look absolutely stunning (Image via u/Trrig on Reddit)

There are multiple varieties of trees in Minecraft, which means there are multiple varieties of the leaf block. Players can obtain each variant of the leaf block by breaking it with shears.

When placed, leaves will take on a different shade of green depending on what biome they are in. Players will also be able to obtain each version of the leaf block in the creative inventory.

This effect differs whether the player is in the Java edition or Bedrock edition of Minecraft.

In the Bedrock Edition, leaves will take a snow-covered appearance during snowfall, however this only happens in the specific biomes below:

Snowy Tundra

Frozen River

Snowy Beach

Snowy Taiga

This effect is only possible when higher graphic settings are enabled.

Mechanics

Various leave textures next to eachother (Image via Mojang)

As stated above, players can acquire the leaf block by breaking it with shears.

When not broken with shears, leaves have the possibility to drop the following items:

All leaves: 1-2 sticks (2% chance with no fortune enchantment)

Oak and Dark Oak Leaves: (0.5% chance with no fortune enchantment)

All leaves: 1 Sapling (5% chance with no fortune enchantment)

When not connected to a tree, naturally generated leaf blocks will begin to decay. Leaf blocks that were placed by a player will never decay, which makes them great to use as building material.

Listed below are some additional mechanics that apply to various leaves:

All leaves are transparent, except when the graphics mode is set to "fast".

Flowering azalea leaves have the ability to be pollinated by bees.

Oak and Birch trees (grown from saplings) will have a 5% chance to spawn a beehive when next to flowering azalea leaves

The video above showcases 30 builds, most of which involve the use of some leaves.

