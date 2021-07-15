How to build a volcano in Minecraft

Volcanoes are one of the coolest builds to create in Minecraft. They fit in any biome (from mountains to islands) and are deceivingly easy to create. Players can even create a base inside the volcano.

Players are recommended to make their volcano hollow as it takes less time and allows for builds inside.

The planning stage before creating a volcano in Minecraft

The frame of a massive volcano in Minecraft (Image via u/charlieril13 on Reddit)

Before building a volcano (or any large build) in Minecraft, players should plan its construction beforehand.

Players must determine how large they want their volcano to be and how they want it to look. The volcano can either be pointy or flat.

Players usually build volcanoes with basalt. However, they can use any block they like.

In the image above, the player first created the frame of the volcano, which can be extremely helpful for some Minecrafters. However, the volcano is massive and is not recommended for beginners.

Building a volcano in Minecraft

A flatter and thicker volcano in Minecraft (Image via u/Johnny_Steele on Reddit)

Once the player has decided what type of volcano they want to build, they can now start the construction.

A flatter volcano will have a thicker base, while a pointy volcano will have a thinner and less symmetrical base. It is always better to create the frame of the volcano first, as that will help determine where all of the other blocks will go.

Many players decide to have lava flow off the edge of the volcano, but that is optional. A lot of players put the lava at the top of the volcano (as seen in the image above).

As stated above, the player can build their base inside of the volcano. This provides great protection against hostile mobs.

The video above showcases a volcano base in Minecraft. This volcano is quite small but still manages to look great due to the additional details.

