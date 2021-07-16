Minecraft Redditor showcases a deadly arrow bomber

A Minecraft Redditor has recently designed a lethal bomber which shoots a massive flurry of arrows. This flurry travels a massive distance since TNT is used to propel arrows into the sky. This is a highly creative build that can find some great uses in adventure maps.

As seen in the image above, the original poster (OP) loads up their bomber and preps it for launch. Nothing like this has ever been seen on the Minecraft Reddit before, and hopefully inspires other players to build on the idea and create more complicated contraptions.

Minecraft Redditor concocts an amazing bomber that shoots arrows

The Post

The post begins with the OP showing the players what the bomber looks like. The first thing players will notice is the TNT cannon that can be seen at the bottom of the build. Arrows are also being shot at a specific block using a dispenser.

With some amazing timing, the piston pulls that block away right before the TNT cannon activates, sending the arrows soaring into the air. This mechanic alone is impressive as it requires some out-of-the-box thinking.

The arrows fly through the air and land far away from their original launching point. One can imagine this build being used against a large hoard of mobs.

Reactions

Due to the amazing ingenuity of this build, the post managed to gain a solid 8.3 thousand upvotes in only one day. Most Redditors had positive things to say in the comment section of this post and many made use of the opportunity to joke around.

One Minecraft Redditor jokes about the fact that the arrows were sent into a crowd of armor stands, completely destroying them.

It would be funnier (and more horrific!) if the player placed some mobs, and had the arrows attack them instead.

There's always that one Redditor who jokes about how the contraption isn't exactly practical.

While this may be true, it does not take away from the ingenuity of this build and players can be inspired to create more practical uses for the mechanics shown.

A flurry of arrows flying across the sky is quite the view to behold.

It would likely look even better if the OP was standing next to the armor stands, allowing for a great, yet terrifying scene.

One Minecraft Redditor points out that this contraption closely resembles the hwach'a, which is an ancient Chinese contraption that sends a large flurry of arrows into the sky towards the enemy.

For those interested, the Wikipedia page for the hwach'a can be viewed here.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

