5 best automatic micro farms in Minecraft

Minecraft automatic micro farms are highly favorable over larger automatic farms for various reasons. Firstly, a player may have a small base which cannot fit a massive garden with multiple crops. Micro farms are also usually easier to build than large automatic farms, which means that less resources and skills are required.

Minecraft players have concocted many designs for automatic micro farms, however, some are certainly better than others. These farms will be ranked on the basis of efficiency and size. Since these farms are built with the intention of minimizing the space taken up, the smaller the better.

Top 5 automatic micro farms in Minecraft

5) Micro Pumpkin and Melon Farm

A fully automatic micro pumpkin and melon farm (Image via Trackking25 on YouTube)

Originally designed by Trackking25, this automatic micro pumpkin melon farm is extremely tiny.

It works by using a piston to push the melon or pumpkin into a hopper once it is fully grown. While this specific design is quite slow, players can increase its efficiency by using automatic dispensers with bone meal.

4) Micro Sugar Cane Farm

A semi-automatic micro sugar cane farm (Image via Pinterest)

This resource efficient micro-sugar cane farm is a must-have for Minecraft players looking to craft tons of paper.

The contraption uses a detector to be notified when the sugar cane grows to a height of three blocks. Once that happens, the piston will be activated and break the cane. Players can use hoppers to automatically collect the canes as they fall.

3) Micro Wheat Farm

An extremely tiny automatic wheat farm (Image via NiceMarkMC on YouTube)

The wheat farm above is an example of dispensers being used with bone meal.

In this case, the player uses three dispensers to rapidly fire bone meal at the wheat plant. While the Minecraft player has to manually place the wheat seed, this contraption can certainly be automated to auto-plant.

2) Micro Cactus Farm

An automatic micro cactus farm (Image via Vidargavia on YouTube)

Players looking to collect large amounts of cactus will love this design.

This design works similar to the sugar cane farm, as the cactus is instantly destroyed as it grows to a height of two blocks. Once broken, the cactus item will be sucked into a hopper, and sent to a chest.

While Minecraft players cannot speed up the farm by adding bone meal dispensers, a few of these farms will passively generate more than enough cactus over time.

1) Multi-purpose Villager Farm

An automatic micro farm that uses villagers (Image via Dusty Dude on Reddit)

This build takes the three dispenser wheat farm to the next level by using villagers combined with dispensers.

Minecraft players who were upset that the wheat farm required manual seed placement can attempt this build as it removes a need for that action due to the use of a farmer villager.

Once the crop is fully grown with bone meal dispensers, the farmer villager will automatically collect the crop, which will be sent into a chest by way of a hopper.

Edited by Siddharth Satish