Top 5 easiest farms to build in Minecraft

Farms are one of the most essential builds available in Minecraft. There are many farm designs to choose from, and each design provides different resources and bonuses. Players looking to maximize their resource collection should consider building a few simple farms.

Minecraft players do not have to put much effort into their farms to receive great benefits. Even a small farm can provide tons of resources when created efficiently. Listed below are a few simple farm designs that will save the player tons of time manually collecting resources.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best simple farm designs in Minecraft

5) Small Crop Farm

Effective crop farm design (Image via u/create1ders on Reddit)

One of the easiest and most effective ways to farm crops is a simple square design.

Due to the irrigation mechanics in Minecraft, a single water source block can irrigate a 9x9 square of water. When multiple square farms are combined (seen in the image above), a player can easily farm each crop in a small area.

Players are recommended to fence their crops in so they are not destroyed by mobs.

4) Automated Crop Farm

Automatic wheat farm (Image via planetminecraft)

Automated crop farms are the next best thing. While they require a little more effort than the manual farm design seen above, they will save the player a significant amount of time manually harvesting the crops.

Many automatic farms will automatically collect the crops in addition to harvesting them. Several players will use farmers to automatically harvest their farms, which will start dropping the crops once their inventories are full.

3) Animal Farm

A massive chicken farm (Image via u/MaPi_svk on Reddit)

Minecraft players looking for a more nutritious meal are recommended to build an animal farm. Animal farms are more easily built than crop farms. However, they require the player to herd at least two animals to start the farm.

Chickens are one of the best mobs to farm as they provide raw chicken as well as feather, which can be used to create arrows. Other mobs such as pigs or cows are a great option, as they provide high-saturating food.

2) Automatic Mob Farm

Tiny chicken farm (Image via u/ErikPipes on Reddit)

Players with a little redstone knowledge are recommended to attempt building an automatic mob farm. This will remove the necessity of killing the animals and cooking their meat.

The farm above is an extremely tiny automatic chicken farm, which also automatically cooks the chicken. This is created using techniques such as lava dispensers and hoppers to collect the chicken after it drops.

The video above showcases how to build a tiny chicken farm in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

1) Hostile Mob Farm

The tower design (Image via minecraftforum)

Hostile mob farms are one of the best farms to build in Minecraft since hostile mobs drop some of the best loot in the game.

The most common mob trap is the tower design. Since the room at the top of the tower is dark, mobs will spawn in it. These mobs will be led by water into a hole. This hole leads to a long drop, where the mobs will take massive fall damage.

The player can then hit the mob at the bottom to kill it for items and XP.

