5 best tips to play on a Minecraft PVP server

PVP servers provide some of the most exhilarating gameplay in Minecraft. While many players tend to play the title peacefully, the more bloodthirsty players will need a different outlet. Players will need to sharpen their combat skills to stand a chance in a PVP server.

Those who play on PVP servers are highly skilled with the combat mechanics of Minecraft. This means they can consistently hit long-range bow shots and utilize all combat techniques that are not obvious to the casual Minecraft player.

Top five tricks and techniques to play on a Minecraft PVP server

5) Lava bucket

A large lava lake (Image via Reddit)

Lava buckets are a great offensive tool to take advantage of in a PVP server. They force the player to either move in an unwanted direction or feel the burn.

Fire damage will provide consistent damage to the enemy while also affecting their movement when it ticks. Players will be forced to either bring fire resistance tools or use a water bucket to put out the fire, exposing them to extra damage.

4) Parkour

A parkour map (Image via minecraftforum)

When fleeing from a winning opponent, it is critical that players do not mess up any jumps. Parkour is a great way to increase jumping speed and confidence.

Any Minecrafter will know that efficient jumping can lead to quicker escalation up a mountain or hill. This is extremely useful when in dangerous situations. Hitting harder jumps will allow them to evade enemies for longer, allowing for the regeneration of needed health.

3) Block hitting

Blocking with sword (Image via planetminecraft)

Block-hitting is an immensely important PVP skill to learn. Basically, it is the action of hitting players and quickly blocking with the sword to defend.

The Minecraft mechanics allow gamers to block after only tapping the button, which means they can almost instantly attack after blocking. Block-hitting will make the enemy do less damage, which means that in a block-hitting vs a non-block-hitting player scenario, the block-hitting player will usually win.

2) W-tapping

W-tapping lets players get the combat effects of sprinting without actually sprinting (Image via microsoft)

W-tapping is another essential skill to learn to be able to compete in PVP servers. It is simply tapping the W key instead of holding it while fighting. This allows for better knockback, which provides the opportunity for better combos.

W-tapping lets players get the combat effects of sprinting without actually sprinting. If they should practice any PVP skill, it should be w-tapping.

This quick video above provides a demonstration and tutorial of w-tapping in Minecraft.

1) Additional tips

Users must take advantage of critical hits often (Image via microsoft)

The tips below will provide additional advantages to Minecraft PVP players:

A 144hz monitor will allow more frames to be shown on the screen, which offers better reaction times

A better mouse will be more ergonomic and useful when performing demanding tasks

Users must take advantage of critical hits often

Placing and destroying end crystals is a common way to deal massive damage.

Also read: How to build a pirate ship easily in Minecraft

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer