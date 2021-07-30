Top 5 best potions for combat in Minecraft

Potions can provide an upperhand for the Minecraft player who wields them in combat. Whether it be for offensive or defensive purposes, a player who uses potions will almost always beat a player who forgoes them.

However, certain potions are better than others, and players are recommended to use the best potions at their disposal. In most PVP situations and some non-PVP situations, players are not recommended to carry too many potions as the hotbar needs to be filled with more important items and players should ideally pick only the best potions to bring into battle.

5 best potions for combat scenarios in Minecraft

#5 - Splash Potion of Poison

An efficient potion room (Image via minecraftforum)

Splash potions of poison are an incredibly effective and offensive PVP tool. No matter what level of potion it is, the splash potion of poison is a great way to slowly eat away at an opponent's health bar.

The poison debuff will also force the enemy to consume milk, which removes the poison. This will buy the player extra time to deal damage, hopefully slaying the enemy.

#4 - Potion of Strength (any)

Another aesthetically pleasing potion room (Image via thegamer)

The potion of strength is one of the best offensive potions in Minecraft. It also comes in both regular and splash form.

When consumed, the potion of strength will significantly increase melee damage. If the level of potion is increased, it will provide an even greater buff. The potion of strength is highly recommended for close quarters PVP (and non-PVP) battles.

#3 - Potion of Fire Resistance

All versions of the potion of fire resistance (Image via lookingforseed)

The potion of fire resistance is a necessary defensive tool when in an PVP scenario.

Many players place tactical lava buckets in the hope that their enemies run into it. The potion of fire resistance will completely mitigate all of the fire damage, and allow the player to get back into the fight.

#2 - Potion of Healing

An idea for a potion room (Image via minecraftforum

The potion of healing is another fantastic defensive potion, allowing the Minecraft player to instantly regain health.

These potions can be life-savers if the player is in a dangerous scenario. The splash potion of healing is recommended if the player is about to die and doesn't have time to drink a potion.

#1 - Potion of Regeneration

Pixel art of the potion of regeneration (Image via planetminecraft)

The potion of regeneration is one of the best defensive tools a Minecraft player can use in battle.

All forms of the potion of regeneration allow the player to slowly regain health, even while in battle. It is best to use this potion right before entering combat, as they will give the Minecraft player the extra health that they so desperately need.

The quick three-minute video above easily demonstrates how to craft the useful potion of regeneration.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor discovers a pig breeding glitch in the Bedrock Edition

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Siddharth Satish