Top 5 must-have items in Minecraft

Minecraft is filled to the brim with amazing items. Many of these items are needed in different scenarios. However, some are good to acquire in general. These items will be beneficial to the player in any possible situation they find themselves in.

Players who enjoy watching Minecraft YouTube videos will recognize that most players will almost always have one or multiple items listed below. Holding on to these items will allow the player to be ready for any scenario imaginable.

Some must-have items in Minecraft

5) Boat

A player peacefully driving a boat along a lakeshore (Image via Minecraft.fandom)

It is important to always have a boat (or at least some wood) on hand at all times in Minecraft.

Players will never know when they need to cross a large body of water as it can happen at any moment while traveling. The boat also allows the player to use an ice highway, which is the fastest way to travel over land in Minecraft.

4) Fishing Rod

A player fishing in a pretty river valley (Image via gameplayerr)

The fishing rod is another must-have item in Minecraft. This is due to its multi-use capabilities.

Firstly, the fishing rod provides a fantastic source of food for the player. Those who are not keen on the idea of building an animal or crop farm will be happy to know that the fishing rod will supply more than enough food.

The fishing rod also allows the player to collect some of the best loot in the game. Most notably, players have a small chance to fish up a mending enchanted book, allowing players to heal their weapons and armor with XP.

The fishing rod is also extremely useful in PVP scenarios.

3) Diamond Pickaxe

A cool 3D render of a diamond pickaxe (Image via deviantart)

It is also unnecessary to explain why a diamond pickaxe is a must-have item. Above all else, the diamond pickaxe allows for the collection of obsidian, which allows players to create a nether portal. This is necessary to continue their journey to The End and the Wither battle.

The diamond pickaxe is also extremely efficient in mining blocks and can be upgraded into a netherite pickaxe.

2) Ender Pearl

A cool 3D render of an ender pearl (Image via tinkercad)

The ender pearl is commonly used as a life-saver in dire situations.

When in a dangerous location, players can easily chuck an ender pearl away from the danger and hopefully escape. When thrown far enough, ender pearls also allows the player to travel long distances quickly.

1) Elytra

Steve soaring through the air with his elytra (Image via mcpedl)

The elytra is commonly known as the best item in Minecraft. It allows players to rapidly soar through the air due to its gliding capabilities.

When combined with fireworks, players can fly almost infinitely. Elytras is best paired with a large tower in which the player can jump off to cover more ground.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: How to build faster in Minecraft Java Edition

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Srijan Sen