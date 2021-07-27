Top 5 Minecraft mega builds on YouTube

Mega builds are some of the most impressive builds possible in Minecraft. They take creativity and patience to their absolute limits due to their difficult building processes. Players must be skilled as well as committed to their mega builds if they ever want to see them completed.

YouTube has no shortage of Minecraft mega builds and many builders flock to the video sharing site to show off their impressive builds. Since mega builds are massive, a good YouTube video allows the audience to explore every facet of the build. Listed below are some of the best mega builds on YouTube.

5 best Minecraft mega builds on YouTube

#5 - G-Castle

"G-Castle" by Grian (Image via Grian on YouTube)

Grian is one of the most popular Minecraft builders on YouTube, and this popularity is certainly deserved.

Grian specializes in mega builds, which is obvious when looking at his newest build: the G-Castle. Grian built this amazing castle in the seventh season of HermitCraft. This build is almost (if not) perfectly symmetrical, which is its most impressive feature.

The video above showcases this castle as it was still being built.

#4 - Angelic Castle

"The City of Angels" by MrMayo12 (Image via MrMayo12 on YouTube)

Built by MrMayo12, the angelic castle is quite the sight to behold. The castle itself is extremely impressive, however the landscape around it is downright gorgeous.

The landscape was built using world edit, and the castle was built completely by hand. One can imagine just taking in the view from the top of the castle. A link to a video of this mega build can be viewed here.

#3 - Center of Valhalla

"Canter of Valhalla" by ThatOldKid (Image via ThatOldKid on YouTube)

Center of Valhalla is one of the most impressive builds on YouTube. Similar to Grian's castle, it has many symmetrical features which look absolutely mindblowing. The Minecraft mega-build features Nordic architecture and design, as it is meant to resemble Valhalla, the "Hall of the Slain".

Center of Valhalla is also incredibly original, which makes it all the more impressive. A link to ThatOldKid's video of Valhalla can be found here.

#2 - Giant Nether Portal

"Giant Nether Portal" by Shanooty (Image via Shanooty on YouTube)

Built by the powerful Shanooty, the Giant Nether Portal features an absolutely massive nether portal with an equally beautiful surrounding landscape.

Hopefully this build inspires other Minecraft players to create massive nether portals as they are quite menacing. The picture above does not do Shanooty's build justice, and players are highly recommended to watch the timelapse video here.

#1 - Novigrad

"Novigrad" by Elysium Fire (Image via Elysium Fire on YouTube)

Winning the gold medal for best Minecraft mega build on YouTube is Elysium FIre with their build: "Novigrad". This build is insanely complicated, with hundreds of houses and castles.

Minecraft players should notice the boats floating in a nearby body of water, which add to the renaissance feel. Elysium Fire was nice enough to include a download link to Novigrad so that players can get lost in its seemingly endless streets.

Players can view the timelapse of Novigrad at this link.

Also read: 5 best automatic micro farms in Minecraft

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Siddharth Satish