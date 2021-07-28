Many Minecraft players struggle to build bases. Whether that be due to technical flaws or design struggles, it's important to know that they can certainly improve. Much like other creative venues, Minecraft building is an art, which means that it requires learning and practice to be done efficiently and effectively.

This article will focus on how to improve building speed as well as provide some building tips that allow for (subjectively) better designs. Much like other forms of art, the design tips are completely optional as art is completely subjective and does not have to be one way or the other.

How to build faster in Minecraft Java Edition

How to improve building speed

Players looking to increase their building speed will be happy to know that there are a few techniques that can assist them in their struggles.

Firstly, it is always best to have the desired building materials ready beforehand. This is completely optional, however it will significantly speed up the building process since players won't have to keep traveling to acquire their materials.

For Minecraft players planning to build in survival, another great tip is to test out their build in creative mode. This will allow them to get an idea of how they want their build to look without having to waste resources. Plus, building in creative mode is always faster as players have the ability to fly.

For players interested in using third-party tools to increase their building speed, their is a program called world edit which allows them to duplicate, flip, and rotate their builds.

How to improve building design

Some players tend to build slowly as they are unsure of how to make their creations less boring. Luckily, they can utilize a few tips that will allow them to add great detail on the fly.

The first tip is block variation. Block variation can basically be described as using different types of blocks to add some pop to a build. For example, the image above uses stone slabs, diamond blocks, and glowstone to add character to the build. If the diamond, slabs (floor) and glowstone were removed, the castle would look very boring.

Another great tip is to build depth. Many beginner builders will build a completely square base and call it a day. However this usually does not look too pleasing to the eye. Building depth can also be witnessed in the image above, as the builder creates many indents and layers to their walls and floors. If the walls of the castle were completely flat, it would seem very blocky and uninteresting.

Of course, these techniques do not have to be utilized to create an amazing build, however they will certainly help Minecraft players who are struggling to be proud of their work.

