How to build an ocean-side resort in Minecraft

Minecraft players who love the ocean are likely highly interested in creating an ocean-side resort. However, many players do not know where to start. Ocean-side resorts usually contain large motels, bars, docks, and occasionally amusement park attractions.

Before building an ocean-side resort, Minecraft players will either have to locate a large enough beach, or do some terraforming to manually create a sufficiently sized beach to fit their ocean resort. Ocean-side resorts will turn an otherwise boring beach into a lively and welcoming place of relaxation.

How to create an ocean-side resort in Minecraft

Prequisites

A perfect beach biome for an interesting ocean-side resort (Image via fr-minecraft)

Once the player is ready to build their ocean-side resort, they will have to search for a suitable location to build it in. The image above is a great example of a beach biome in which a unique ocean-side resort can be built. If the player has a small beach, they should consider increasing its size to fit their resort.

To be able to build the best ocean-side resort possible, Minecraft players should be aware of what attractions these resorts contain. Some optional ideas that can be built in a resort will be listed below:

Amusement park

Fishing Dock

Bars

Movie Theatre

Large Motels

Pools

Palm Trees

Park

Shops

Of course, these builds are completely optional and the player can build whatever their heart desires.

Building the Resort

Another super cool ocean-side resort containing a ferris wheel (Image via ethanBawesome)

While players can start wherever they want, it is best for players to build the larger buildings first so they can build around them. Players shouldn't build the buildings too close to the water as that will prevent other ideas that would be better if located closer to the water.

After the buildings, players should create roads to lay out where they want the other attractions to be located. There are usually bars and shops not too far from the larger resort buildings. Players can use different villagers for each shop to create a bustling town.

Minecraft players are highly recommended to use tons of greenery on their ocean-side resorts. This can be in the form of palm trees, bushes, and parks. Greenery usually adds a lot of detail to builds, adding life and varying colors.

The video above by Keralis can provide tons of inspiration for the players' own ocean-side resort. Keralis also adds lounge chairs to the beach, which is a great touch.

Players should not be afraid to terraform the sand as they see fit. When manipulating sand, it is best to have a non-symettrical and rough layout since beaches are not completely flat.

Boardwalks can also be added to the resort, with amusement park attractions, a stadium for events, or even a large dock. Although they can be quite difficult to build, multiple boats will also make the ocean-side resort's water really pop.

Minecraft players can also build their own unique base inside of the resort, which will grant it some breathtaking real estate.

