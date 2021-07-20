How to build an underwater railway in Minecraft

There are many reasons for Minecraft players to build underwater railways. Those who have created an underwater base may want a more efficient way to travel there. Others may need to convert their underground railway into underwater due to terrain changes. Luckily, building an underwater railway is not difficult at all.

The image above showcases an underwater railway built by someone who cares about its appearance. However, this is not any compulsion as underwater railways become easier to make when using basic resources.

How to create an underwater railway in Minecraft

Resources

A railway route that plans to go both ways (Image via Reddit)

As stated above, the resources required to build an underwater railway depend on how gamers want to make it. Disregarding building resources, all underwater railways will require similar blocks.

They also need rails and powered rail. Players will also have to power the rail line using redstone torches or blocks.

Many users create their railways out of glass to be able to view the ocean from inside, but this is not necessary.

Building the railway

A larger railway with some greenery (Image via Reddit)

The size of the railway is obviously the player's choice. The one seen in the image above is larger than most, but that means it likely took much longer to build.

After determining what they want their tunnel to look like (or not), gamers can begin building their underwater railway. It can either be cylindrical or squared, but the latter will always be easier to make.

Users without sponges will have to build a solid tunnel and begin clearing the water after, and those with sponges can easily clear the water out by placing the sponges.

They are highly recommended to wait until they have at least one sponge before building, as it will save tons of time.

The video above showcases the building of a sweet-looking underwater railway. The construction of the railway begins at around 14 minutes. This clip will give users a better idea of how to build one.

After building the basic tunnel, they can then expand upon the exterior. The image above showcases great uses for exterior upgrades.

