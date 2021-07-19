How to utilize command blocks in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

For many Minecraft players, the command block is a complete mystery. Add in a few different variants of the command block and most players are completely stupefied. However, with a little bit of coaching, any player can utilize command blocks in their worlds, granted they are able to access Creative mode with Cheats enabled.

There are dozens of commands for players to explore, and exploring them is half the fun. Listed below will be some of the more interesting commands. All of these commands can be expanded upon and complicated to the players taste, however only the basic version of the commands will be shown.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor discovers a new way to transport villagers

How to use command blocks in the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Obtaining

A nice image of the command block (Image via howtogeek)

As stated above, players must be in Creative mode with Cheats enabled to be able to obtain the command block. Once that is out of the way, the player can type in the command below to summon a command block:

/give <your username> command_block

The command block allows for the execution of several commands and players can now begin trying out some of the commands showcased below.

Various Commands

A command that will kill all entities on the server (Image via Panda_Creeper12 on instructables)

The Kill Command

The Kill Command (seen above) has multiple variables that can be entered, and each of these variables provides a different effect.

For example, typing "kill @e" will kill every entity on the server, including the player.

The Summon Command

The Summon Command is another fun one as it allows for the instant spawning of any entity in Minecraft.

For example, typing "summon EnderDragon" will immediately summon the EnderDragon on top of the player.

Also read: 5 best sources of XP in Minecraft

The Clear Command

The Clear Command will simply clear the inventory of the chosen player.

For example, typing "clear @p" will clear the inventory of the closest player to the block. This can be extremely useful in adventure mode or multiplayer servers.

The Title Command

The Title Command will result in words appearing on the selected Minecraft player's screen.

For example, typing "title @a title {text:"Server is Crashing")" will show every player on the server the message, "Server is Crashing" in big letters.

The video above showcases all the commands in Minecraft, and how they would work in a command block.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor showcases a deadly arrow bomber

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish