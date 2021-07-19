Minecraft Redditor showcases their desert village upgrade

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/ZayPeterz has recently posted an amazing adaption of a desert village. The adaptation adds mind-blowing detail to the village, with multicolored banners and palm trees.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) gives a tour of the entire village leaving most players wishing that this was the default appearance of desert villages.

Minecraft Redditor reveals a completely revamped desert village

The Post

One section of the beautiful desert village (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with an overview shot of the entire village. The upgraded village is much larger than vanilla villages, and takes advantage of some artificially added water sources.

After the overview shot, the camera moves to the ground, where the OP gives a first-person tour of the village. The village is even more beautiful on the ground, where the player can appreciate all of the minute details added by the OP.

Small color additions using banners and wool make the village seem a whole lot friendlier. There is even a boat floating in one of the small rivers. The massive blue and white trading tent is the highlight of the village, and it seems like the OP spent a lot of time on it.

Reactions

Due to the impressive and novel nature of this post, it managed to garner a solid 4.8 thousand upvotes in one day. Shown below are some of the highlighted reactions from the comments section.

Inspiration alert (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP reveals that he took inspiration from trixyblox for the desert village. This is why it is appreciable when players upload their builds to YouTube, as anyone who views the build can take inspiration from them and make another amazing build, at times even surpassing the original.

For those curious (Image via Reddit)

For those curious, the OP listed the shaders and resource pack in the comments section.

OP stated that he used the Patrix resource pack and the shaders that came with it. Not many players can be seen using this pack, however it is quite a spectacle.

Good idea (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor advised the OP to use the cinematic cam, which would've contributed an even more professional feel to the video.

Refreshing indeed... not for the villagers though (Image via Reddit)

Another Minecraft Redditor brings up the fact that this village breathes life into an otherwise dead desert biome. Desert villages in Minecraft are normally quite boring in their vanilla state, and could really use the additional color and detail provided by u/ZayPeterz's version.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

