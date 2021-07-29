Minecraft Redditor discovers a pig breeding glitch in the Bedrock Edition

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/SirLaflock has recently made a fantastic discovery in the Bedrock Edition. This discovery can change the game for pigs, making them more effective than they were in the past. Of course, this only works in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft.

As seen in the TV-recorded post above, the original poster (OP) showcases his new discovery. Apparently, pigs who were bred after being splashed with a potion of speed will have a speedy offspring. This effect will be better explained below.

Redditor discovers a pig breeding glitch in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

The post begins with four little pigs inside a fenced area. It is quite obvious (based on the title and setting) that these pigs are about to race.

Apparently, when two pigs are splashed with a potion of speed, their offspring will permanently acquire the speed buff. This is an absolutely fantastic discovery. However, it makes one question how it even came about.

Anyways, the OP also discovered that these effects would stack, meaning that the offspring of two pigs who already were speed-bred will be even faster. The OP showcases how fast generation four of the pig lineage will be.

It is unclear if this effect can infinitely be applied, but if so, it will completely remove the necessity for horses. The carrot on a stick may be making a return in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft.

Since this post was quite interesting and humorous, it managed to gain an insane 26.6 thousand upvotes in only one day. The comment section is filled with hilarious and shocking comments.

Minecraft now contains selective breeding... in the Bedrock Edition at least.

Players can create the ultimate pig by repeatedly breeding speed potions pigs, seemingly infinitely. Again, it is not clear if there is a speed cap for land animals.

The OP has confirmed that this technique also works with horses. So that means that pigs once again are completely useless due to the horses' ability to jump. However, it would still be an amazing sight to see a player riding into battle on a war pig.

One Redditor made a joke about how the OP misspelled the word "bred" and typed "bread" instead.

Hopefully, another Minecraft Bedrock player discovers a glitch that allows for massive pigs by feeding them bread.

Another curious Redditor discovered that this technique could be stacked.

Apparently, they stacked the buff 17 times, allowing a horse to travel 39 blocks per second, which is quite incredible. Even after the Minecraft player bred horses for speed 17 times, they still didn't reach the speed cap. (if it exists)

