Players looking for some building inspiration are highly encouraged to check out the Minecraft subreddit which is packed with hundreds of amazing builds from players located all over the world. The image above features a massive Eye of Ender that was built below the spawn area of a server.

This week (27th July) contained tons of outstanding builds, however, only five can make the cut. These five Minecraft builds are downright gorgeous and can hopefully inspire other players to attempt their own mega builds.

Top 5 builds on the Minecraft Reddit this week (27th July)

#5 - Massive Treehouse

A large treehouse (Image via u/SquawkaZ on Reddit)

Built by u/SquawkaZ, this build has to be one of the largest treehouses in Minecraft. It towers into the sky, supported by a sturdy base.

The builder was smart enough to add tons of greenery, which makes the project really pop. The house is also extremely detailed, with tons of block variation and depth. SquakaZ deserves tons of praise for this build as it is not only impressive but also unique.

#4 - "Dampfheim"

A fish boat base (Image via u/shugoki_is_a_sin on Reddit)

This interesting build was created by u/shugoki_is_a_sin, who certainly likes to think outside of the box.

Dampfheim acts as a flying ship, base, and fish all in one package, which sets it apart from the many builds seen on the Minecraft subreddit.

#3 - Massive Creeper Farm

A mega build and farm combined (Image via u/ProfessorJhin)

Built by u/ProfessorJhin, this build is more than just a large creeper head in a ditch. It is also a creeper farm, which apparently produces around 100 thousand gunpowder in one hour.

The fact that a build so great can also be extremely useful is very unique, and u/ProfessorJhin deserves many props for it. The original poster (OP) claims that this build is 16x16 chunks, which is absolutely massive.

#2 - Realistic Terrain

What a view (Image via u/qwryzu on Reddit)

Players excited for the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update will really enjoy this build.

Built by u/qwryzu, this build completely revamps Minecraft's terrain with a beautiful passion. The OP also graciously provided a map for this build, so players can admire it in all its glory.

The download link can be found here.

#1 - Giant Turtle

Note the size of the islands... (Image via u/GracefulPlatypus1 on Reddit)

While many Minecraft builders have attempted the massive turtle build, this one seems to take the cake.

Built by u/GracefulPlatypus1, this giant turtle is truly gigantic. To get a true feel for how large this build is, players can look at the islands surrounding it. Those with a good eye will notice that there is an entire village and castle located on top of the turtle.

