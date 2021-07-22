Minecraft Redditor accidently duplicates their bee farm with a glitch

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of U/SqueeblesOW recently ran into a humourous glitch. They apparently had 30 bees in their farm before they updated to the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. After updating, the bees seemed to magically multiply into an uncontrollable hive.

As seen in the post above, a comical amount of bees are spotted inside of a small pen. The original poster (OP) is not aware of how this glitch occurred, although it will hopefully be patched soon.

Minecraft Redditor accidently duplicates their bee farm

The Post

Too many bees, not enough flower (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with a shot of an overcrowded bee farm.

The OP claims that after updating their world to the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, their bee farm suddenly sprung to life, spawning dozens of extra bees.

The worst part is that there are not enough hives to contain even half of the bees pictured. This means that the farm will be filled with useless bees that will not provide any honey.

The OP looks to the comments section for possible solutions to this problem

Reactions

Due to the humourous (and interesting) nature of this post, it managed to gain 7.7 thousand upvotes in only one day. Minecraft Redditors flocked to the comment section to look for possible causes and solutions to this glitch.

This guy thinks outside of the hive! (Image via Reddit)

The top comment features the perfect solution to this glitch.

By waiting until night time, 30 bees will fight for a spot in the hives that are scattered along the farm. Once those spots are full, the leftover bees will be stuck inside of the farm with nowhere to go.

This Minecraft Redditor suggests that the OP kills the remaining bees, however others had a different idea...

The passivist solution (Image via Reddit)

The above response showcases an alternate reaction to the situation.

This Minecraft Redditor wholesomely suggests that the OP somehow captures the bees and creates a larger farm with them. Although this can be tedious, it seems more emotionally fulfilling than slowly drowning dozens of bees.

A wonderful idea (Image via Reddit)

Another Minecraft Redditor suggests that the OP takes advantage of this bee influx by using them to fight against wither.

While it is not clear if this will work or not, it can't hurt to try! Well... it would hurt the bees however.

Not a good idea (Image via Reddit)

The worst possible solution to this issue would be to hit one of the bees.

For those unaware, hitting one bee will cause every nearby bee to swarm the player. With the amount of bees seen in this image (which is said to be above 300) the player would almost certainly not survive this encounter.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

