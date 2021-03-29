Silk Touch Enchantment in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Many items in Minecraft are not obtainable using simple tools. The Silk Touch Enchantment is used to get blocks in their original form rather than normal items.

Silk Touch is one of the most used enchantments in Minecraft. In the early versions of Minecraft, many blocks were non-obtainable such as grass, glass and all ore blocks. Silk Touch was added in Minecraft to obtain these non-obtainable blocks.

Minecraft Silk Touch Enchantment

How to obtain Silk Touch Enchantment in Minecraft?

Silk touch is an uncommon enchantment in Minecraft. Players can obtain silk touch through trading and enchanting. Villager Trading is the best way to obtain any enchantment in Minecraft, and librarian villagers can trade any enchanted book.

For starters, place a lecturn to turn an unemployed villager into a librarian. This villager will offer either an enchanted book or paper/bookshelf trade. Don't trade unless he has the silk touch book. Players can reset the librarian's trade offers by breaking the lecture and placing it again.

Players can also get silk touch enchantment using an enchanting table. Add bookshelves at one block distance from the enchanting table to get high-level enchantments. Like the librarian, players can reset enchantments as well. Silk Touch can also be found inside loot chests.

Best tool for Silk Touch

Players can use silk touch enchantment on four different tools: pickaxe, shovel, axe, and hoe. Out of these four tools, the pickaxe is best for the silk touch enchantment.

Pickaxe is a versatile tool used for mining almost all types of blocks in Minecraft. A silk-touch pickaxe can do all the jobs that other tools can do. After pickaxe, a shovel is a decent tool for the silk touch enchantment. With efficiency V and silk touch, players can dig gravel and grass in the blink of an eye.

Best uses of Silk Touch

#1 - Grass Block

Grass is one of the most beautiful blocks in Minecraft. Even though Minecraft is filled with these green blocks, they are unobtainable without a silk touch. Mining without a silk touch tool drops dirt block instead of grass. Silk Touch shovel is the fastest way to get grass blocks in Minecraft.

#2 - Glass and Glass panes

Minecraft players love adding glass to their bases and builds. These transparent blocks bring color and life to buildings. One of the first memories of many players is making holes in their dirt houses for adding glasses.

Glass and glass pane break into nothing when mined with an unenchanted pickaxe. To mine glass blocks, players need a silk touch pickaxe. Players need to remember this when placing glass next time.

#3 - Stone

Minecraft overworld is filled with stone all over the place. Stones have a beautiful texture for building paths, walls, houses, and many other things. However, mining stone drops cobblestone instead of itself.

Smelting cobblestones into stones costs a lot of fuel. Stones are required for crafting many blocks, including stone bricks, mossy stone blocks, smooth stone, and more. Players can get stones directly using a silk touch pickaxe and save their resources.