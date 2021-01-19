The Silk Touch enchantment allows Minecraft players to acquire blocks as themselves that otherwise would not drop when broken.

When a block of diamond ore is broken, it will drop a diamond under normal conditions. However, players are able to instead get their hands on the block of diamond ore itself, with the help of the Silk Touch enchantment.

A tool with this magical enchantment can be used for the same function on a variety of blocks that would otherwise break. Useful blocks that can be obtained by this method include bookshelves, podzol, mycelium, and more.

Luckily for Minecraft players, obtaining the enchantment itself is actually not that complicated.

This article showcases the various uses for the Silk Touch enchantment in Minecraft, as well as discuss how to obtain it.

The uses for the Silk Touch enchantment in Minecraft

The Silk Touch enchantment can be placed on any pickaxe, axe, or shovel that a player has obtained throughout their adventures in Minecraft. This includes tools made out of wood, stone, iron, diamond, and netherite.

Minecraft players who happen to not have any tools yet, can craft their own by using a crafting table and the appropriate materials. A full guide on what the essential tools are in Minecraft and how to craft them can be found here.

Placing Silk Touch on a proper item, can be done with the help of an enchanting table, some bookshelves, experience, and some lapis lazuli. A full guide for enchanting in Minecraft can be found here.

Minecraft players should note that Silk Touch is incompatible with the Fortune enchantment. Even with the use of console commands to get both enchantments on one item, the Silk Touch enchantment will always take supersede and override the Fortune enchantment.

Once players have obtained a tool with the Silk Touch enchantment, they can use it to directly obtain a collection of different blocks. Many of these blocks such as coal ore and a beehive that is occupied with bees, are otherwise unobtainable in survival mode.

The following list of blocks are all of the different blocks in Minecraft that can be directly obtained by using a proper tool with the Silk Touch enchantment.

Master List of Blocks Affected by Silk Touch: Bee Nest, Beehive (occupied with bees), Blue Ice, Bookshelf, Campfire, Clay, Coal Ore, Coral Blocks, Coral, Coral Fans, Diamond Ore, Emerald Ore, Ender Chest, Gilded Blackstone, Glass Pane, Glass, Glowstone, Grass Block, Gravel, Ice, Lapis Lazuli Ore, Leaves, Melon, Mushroom Blocks, Mycelium, Nether Gold Ore, Nether Quartz Ore, Nylium, Packed Ice, Podzol, Redstone Ore, Sea Lantern, Snow, Snow Block, Soul Campfire, Stone, & Turtle Egg.