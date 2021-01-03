Podzol is a block that is similar to dirt in Minecraft, that can be found naturally generated on the surfaces of giant tree taiga and bamboo jungle biomes.

Upon first glance of podzol blocks, they do not appear to be anything really that unique or special. These blocks looks extremely similar to regular dirt blocks in Minecraft, but with a unique dark tint and texture on the top.

Appearances can be deceiving however, as podzol is one of the only blocks in all of Minecraft where mushrooms can be placed, regardless of the light level. This can allow players to farm and produce their very own huge mushrooms consistently.

This article will be breaking down the uses for the podzol block in Minecraft, as well as discuss how to obtain it.

The uses for Podzol in Minecraft

Before Minecraft players can start using podzol blocks to start growing their own huge mushrooms, they will need to obtain some of the blocks first.

Like dirt blocks, podzol blocks can be broken by using any type of tool or by hand. However, podzol blocks broken by using this method will only drop blocks of dirt. In order to actually obtain podzol blocks that can be collected and moved to another location, a tool with the Silk Touch enchantment must be used.

Players can also obtain podzol in two other rather clever ways. Enderman mobs have the ability to pick up a podzol block. If Minecraft players kill one of these creatures while they are holding the block, the block of podzol will actually drop.

Wandering traders also have a small chance to sell three blocks of podzol for the cost of three emeralds.

Once Minecraft players have obtained some blocks of podzol, they will be able to use them for their most useful function.

Mushrooms can be placed on podzol blocks, regardless of the light level of the surroundings in-game. This is a unique feature that is only also shared with mycelium blocks.

This means that players can actually grow their very own huge mushrooms at any light level with the use of podzol blocks. All a Minecraft player would need to do is place down a podzol block a desired location, place a red or brown mushroom on the podzol block, and then apply some bone meal to the mushroom.

So long as there is an open three block radius surrounding and a seven to nine block radius above the mushroom free, a giant mushroom can burst to life.

Podzol blocks can also have sapling, all kinds of flowers, and sugar cane placed on them. The only real limitation of podzol is that it cannot be turned into farmland by using a hoe.

Clever players can get around this by breaking the block without a Silk Touch enchanted tool and till the dirt that will drop instead.