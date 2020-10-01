Minecraft survival is not only about mining resources and crafting tools and items. It also incorporates plenty of magical components such as brewing potions and enchanting your gear. Enchantments are pretty handy when it comes to increasing the durability and efficiency of your gear, ranging from tools to weapons and even armor.

To begin enchanting your equipment, you must first acquire two diamonds, four obsidian, and one book to craft an enchantment table. The enchantment table is used to enchant different gear by using lapis lazuli, which is a rare resource that can be found in caves and ravines.

Once you have all the required ingredients, all you need to do is get enchanting!

5 best enchantments in Minecraft

1) Fortune

Seeing as to how Minecraft is a game that focuses mostly on resource collection and mining, Fortune is perhaps one of the best enchantments you can get in the game. If you’re playing survival mode, we recommend that this be your first enchantment.

Fortune is best applied to harvesting tools such as the pickaxe, as it allows more items to be dropped from a block than the usual amount. Thus, if you mine a diamond ore using a Fortune pickaxe, you may get two or three diamonds instead of just the one.

2) Looting

Looting is very similar to Fortune, in that it increases the mob drops after you kill them. Thus, this enchantment is best applied to your weapon of choice. Once you kill the mob, you can expect much better drop rates than usual.

This enchantment can be exceptionally useful if you are trying to finish the game as soon as possible, or are attempting a speedrun. Simply kill Endermen with a Looting sword, and get more Ender eyes than you could possibly use.

3) Sharpness

Sharpness is a Minecraft enchantment that allows you to become a mammoth in combat. You can simply apply the enchantment to a weapon and deal much more damage to the enemies in front of you.

Sharpness can be pretty handy when you’re up against dangerous foes like the Wither Skeleton or the Blazes, or even the Ender Dragon itself. Being able to kill your enemies much faster is sure to come as a great advantage to any Minecraft survival mode gamer.

4) Silk Touch

There are certain blocks in Minecraft that cannot be mined themselves - these blocks either drop some other loot, or end up getting broken. Examples of such blocks are lapis lazuli or diamond ores, which drop the actual mineral but not the block itself.

Silk Touch allows you to harvest such blocks. If you’re wondering when you’re going to be using blocks of ice, then you’ve clearly never played Skyblock.

5) Mending

Every tool or weapon in Minecraft gets damaged over time. Therefore, you have to keep either repairing or replacing tools in order to continue playing. Mending is a useful enchantment that increases the life of each of your tools and weapons.

When applied to a certain tool, like the pickaxe, it allows each point of XP that you earn to repair the tool. Mending is a treasure enchantment that cannot be made on an enchantment table, but will need to be found in places like treasure chests or shipwrecks.