Minecraft players earn this achievement upon successfully crafting all four of the tools in the game with the same material for the first time.

In the case of this particular achievement, it is likely that many Minecraft players have earned it just by naturally playing the game. Specific tools are frankly a necessity in order to gather some precious materials, such as needing at least an iron pickaxe in order to mine diamond ore.

Minecraft players who haven't earned this achievement yet, need not worry as crafting all four main tools in the game is a rather simple process. Crafting these tools will not only earn players an achievement, but will also come in handy for the remainder of their gameplay.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players earn the "MOAR Tools" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: MOAR Tools

In order to earn this achievement, Minecraft players need to craft all four of the main tools found within the game using the same material for each. These tools are a pickaxe, a shovel, an axe, and a hoe. The pickaxe will help players with mining, the shovel will help with digging, the axe with chopping down trees, and the hoe for farming.

The easiest to obtain and most straightforward material to craft these items with is wood. Wood logs can be acquired from all of the various trees that can be found throughout the biomes of Minecraft. Players can gather an initial bounty of wood just by punching down the trees with their fists.

Once Minecraft players receive their wood logs, they can convert them into wooden planks in their player crafting window. These wooden planks are going to be necessary in order to craft the required tools.

Players who do not have a crafting table already will need to make one by combining four wooden planks in their crafting window. In order to craft all four tools, players will need nine wooden planks and eight sticks. Players can convert two wooden planks into four sticks in their crafting window.

The crafting recipe for a wooden axe in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

To craft a wooden axe combine three wooden planks and two sticks in a crafting table as pictured above.

The crafting recipe for a wooden pickaxe in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

To craft a wooden pickaxe combine three wooden planks and two sticks in a crafting table as pictured above.

The crafting recipe for a wooden shovel in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

To craft a wooden shovel combine one wooden plank and two sticks in a crafting table as pictured above.

The crafting recipe for a wooden hoe in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

To craft a wooden hoe combine two wooden planks and two sticks in a crafting table as pictured above.

Congratulations! Minecraft players who have followed this guide will have earned the "MOAR Tools" achievement and have a set of the four main tools to use during their in-game adventures.

