5 best Minecraft biomes to start a new game in

Minecraft's enormous map consists of various types of biomes. These biomes are made up of different blocks depending on various natural factors like temperature, vegetation etc. There are over 60 types of biomes and sub-biomes in Minecraft, but only some of them are ideal for new players.

Playing Minecraft for the first time can be a daunting and overwhelming experience. There are a lot of things to keep track of and survive in the wilderness. But choosing a good place to start the journey can make a world of difference. Hence, these are some of the best biomes to start a new Minecraft world in.

Best biomes for players starting a new game in Minecraft

Although almost all the biomes have their specialities, a few of them are considered ideal to start the game on.

5) Mushroom Biomes

Mushroom biome (Image via Minecraft)

The Mushroom Biome is the rarest in Minecraft, and for a good reason too. The only massive pro about this biome is that no hostile mob will ever spawn here. This is huge for new players as they have nothing to fear, but this comes at a heavy price.

There are no trees found on this biome which is an essential resource early in the game. Hence, the Mushroom biome, despite it being special and safe, is not the best place to start.

4) Mountains

Mountain biome (Image via Minecraft)

The mountain biome is a common biome that can be found connected with other biomes. These are tall, sometimes snowy mountains that can be suitable for making a base. Also, players can easily search for different biomes and structures by using mountains as a vantage point.

3) Forests

Forest biome (Image via Minecraft)

There are many types of Forest biomes in Minecraft, but the typical oak forest is one of the best to start the game in. The main reason is trees. Wood is an essential resource early in the game, and players will have no problem if they spawn in a forest biome. The only downside is that the terrain can be a bit difficult to navigate.

2) Beach

Beach biome (Image via Minecraft)

The Beach Biome is another great biome to start the new game in. This biome consists of sand, dirt, trees and a water body. With all these resources, a player can get a good headstart in Minecraft. This could also be a decent biome to build a base in.

1) Plains

Plains biome (Image via Minecraft)

This biome is the most common biome and hence the best biome to start a new game of Minecraft. The Plains Biome has a flattish biome filled with grass and occasional trees. It is filled with farm animals that can be used to obtain food items, and the terrain is perfect for building a base.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

