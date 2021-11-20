5 best Minecraft biomes arriving in Caves & Cliffs Update part 2

Mojang is gearing up to release their new Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update on November 30. This, being the biggest update in Minecraft's history, will feature loads of new things. One of them is the addition of new biomes.

Minecraft is known for its enormous maps and varied forms of biomes. Biomes have distinct geographical features like temperature, vegetation, water, height, fauna, etc. There are approximately 70 to 80 different types of biomes and sub-biomes in Minecraft.

Top 5 new Minecraft biomes coming in Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update

The new Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will be bringing eight different biomes and sub-biomes to the game. Here are some of the best new biomes coming soon in the game.

5) Stony Peaks

Stony Peaks biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

So far, players have seen some tall mountain peaks in Minecraft, but these new mountain sub-biomes have taken it to a whole new level. The Stony Peaks biome will have extremely tall mountains with steep pointy peaks. These will look magnificent, and many different structures can be built around them.

4) Frozen Peaks

Frozen Peaks biome (Image via Minecraft)

As the updated name suggests, the mountains in the update are getting an overhaul. This is another new mountain biome coming to the game. The Frozen Peaks biome features huge mountains made of snow and ice. Ice is usually found in colder icy biomes, but will soon be found in this biome as well.

3) Snowy Slopes

Snowy slopes biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Snowy slopes are another mountain biome that will be coming soon to Minecraft. This beautiful-looking sub-biome will have huge snow-laden slopes which connect the mountains to the snowy plains and tundra biomes. These will also have the new powder snow blocks.

2) Dripstone Caves

Dripstone Caves (Image via Minecraft)

The caves are getting a much bigger and better update compared to the mountains in Minecraft. The new update will be bringing in Dripstone caves to the game. These dangerous caves will be covered with stalagmite and stalactite spikes. They will grow from a new block called dripstone.

1) Lush Caves

Lush caves biome (Image via Minecraft)

Many players who played Minecraft snapshots were extremely excited for this new cave biome, and for good reason too. These beautiful cave biomes are called Lush Caves.

They will be bringing vegetation under the caves for the first time. These caves will be filled with Azalea bushes, Glowberries hanging from cave ceilings, drip leaves, moss blocks, and much more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

