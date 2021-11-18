Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part 2 update confirmed features, postponed additions, and more

Minecraft’s long-awaited 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs part 2, is finally here. In a blog post today, Mojang confirmed that the highly anticipated update to Minecraft will be available to play starting November 30, 2021. The announcement comes just 24 hours after the second pre-release for Caves and Cliffs part 2 update came out.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part 2: What’s coming and what’s not

The Caves and Cliffs part 2 update will bring some massive changes, additions, and improvements to the game. Expanding on some features that were added in the 1.17 or Caves and Cliffs part 1 update, like Copper, Axolotles, and Amethysts, this update brings in a plethora of new features.

Confirmed features

1) Updated terrain generation and built limit

The new cave generation system (Image via Minecraft)

This update completely changes how mountains and caves are generated in Minecraft. Players can now expect higher mountain peaks and more detail surrounding mountain and valley generation. Additionally, cave systems are becoming more elaborate, extensive, and detailed, with more exposed ores and larger ore chains spread throughout the system.

Players can expect to come across huge voids in the ground, which leads them to an expansive cave system while exploring their Minecraft worlds. Another feature being added is the increase of the build limit and depth of Minecraft’s world. The height has been extended to Y level 320, while the depth has been increased to Y level -64.

2) Lush caves

Lush Caves are beautiful (Image via Minecraft)

These beautiful underground caves are filled with vines and flora of all types, making them a sight to remember. The lush caves are a bright biome filled with the newest floral additions to Minecraft, called Glow berries. These berries hang in the form of vines from the ceilings of lush caves and can be consumed to contribute to the player’s hunger bar. Their main purpose is to light up the underground biome, as they emit an eerie orange glow. Also, a new type of tree, called the azalea tree, can be found in this biome.

3) Candles

Candle in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This update brings one of the most primitive light sources known to man - The Candle. Candles can be used to light up the player’s path, being utilized as a replacement for torches and lanterns in the game. Additionally, candles bring a sense of warmth and comfort to their users and can be used with cakes.

Postponed features

While the following features will not be added to both the 1.18 and 1.19 updates, they are planned to be added in the future.

1) Archeology

Archeology is a postponed feature (Image via ibxtoycat on YouTube)

This fascinating feature has been left out of this update and has been put on hold indefinitely. One of the most interesting features witnessed by Minecraft since launch, archeology includes exploring dig sights and excavating resources like gold, as its reveal stated.

2) Bundles

Bundles are a way to increase the player’s inventory in Minecraft so that they can carry more stuff and not have to throw away important items. These are some of the most convenient features announced so far. However, it will not be added to this update.

3) Goat horn

Goat horns in Minecraft (Image via wattles on YouTube)

The goat horn is an item dropped from goats when they collide with a solid block. It can be used to make noises similar to those heard at the beginning of a raid. This feature has been left out of the 1.18 update.

The Caves and Cliff part 2 update will be the biggest update Minecraft has ever received. With a plethora of game-changing updates, it is sure to peak the interest of veterans and new players alike.

