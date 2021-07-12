Is archaeology coming in Minecraft 1.18 update? Everything we know so far

Mojang announced the brand new archeology feature in Minecraft with the debut of the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, but not much has been heard about it since then.

This new addition was not anticipated by fans of Minecraft and was generally agreed to be slightly out of place given the other features in the 1.17 update. With the Caves & Cliffs update delayed and broken into two parts, archeology has been swept under the rug amidst the many changes.

So, is archeology ever going to be implemented into Minecraft? If so, when will it be added? While it’s not entirely clear, here is everything players can expect from the new archeology feature.

Everything known about archeology in Minecraft so far

What is archeology in Minecraft?

A speculative crafting recipe for the brush (Image via MCPE DL)

The archeology feature will implement brand new structures into the game, presumably called archeology sites. This structure will have new blocks disguised as normal ones that have hidden treasures hidden inside of them.

To excavate these buried artifacts, players will be using a brand new tool called a brush. Pictured above with its speculative crafting recipe, this new tool is likely made out of copper, based on what gamers have seen so far.

Brushing blocks at archeology sites will reveal incredible loot, rumored to include blocks of diamond, blocks of emerald, and even pottery/ceramic shards. These special archaeology blocks within the structure might be coded such that the loot inside of them will be lost if broken improperly.

Cleary, this addition is a game-changer. Mojang announced it with a slew of other new elements but then, it was barely mentioned again. However, Minecraft gamers online have been sharing their thoughts.

What do fans think of Minecraft archeology?

The community has shared lots of negative feedback regarding the archeology update. Generally, people believe that archeology in-game feels too much like a mod rather than vanilla Minecraft.

Others have even said that the archeology's addition ruins the game's lore, which many have come to love.

A fan share their opinions on this addition, reflecting most of the community's thoughts (Image via Reddit)

Many believe that archeology sites will be way too overpowered as well. Adding a chance to get a diamond or emerald block so early in the game will undoubtedly change the way speed runs work entirely.

There’s no telling just how quickly pro-Minecraft players will be able to beat the game with such valuable items obtained for little effort.

Not everyone dislikes the archeology update, but those looking forward to it have expressed contentment with waiting for the update to be more expansive and well-developed overall.

About the minecraft news- archeology is being postponed until after caves & cliffs. As someone who that's what I'm looking forward to the most I am very happy with this decision so it can be as good as possible. Hoping for a fully archaeology focused update down the line 👀 — Aviva 🐱 (@AvivaKitty) April 14, 2021

When will archeology arrive in Minecraft?

(Image via SystemZee on YouTube)

As mentioned earlier, the Caves & Cliffs update was split into two parts due to the overload of new additions. Separating the updates makes it immensely easier for the game developers to ensure that every aspect of the update runs smoothly before release.

In the midst of this, Mojang has confirmed that the archeology update will be postponed until after Caves & Cliffs Part Two is released later this year.

Unfortunately, it has not been specified by Mojang exactly when archeology is expected.

Based on the harsh feedback from fans, perhaps the update has been scrapped entirely. Or, there is a chance that the developers have taken the feedback into account and decided to make the update bigger and better than ever expected.

While Mojang works hard on getting the newest Caves & Cliffs update released, many questions about archeology remain unanswered.

While there's lots of speculation online about this new addition, it seems the Minecraft developers might not even know themselves what is to come of archeology.

For now, the only confirmation gamers can take away is that the archeology update in Minecraft has been delayed until further notice.

