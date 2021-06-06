Full list of new features releasing in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1

Mojang has finally revealed the release date for Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1. The much-awaited update is ready to be rolled out on June 8th.

Last week, developers released the first pre-release of the Minecraft 1.17 update. With its release, the snapshot phase for 1.17 is finally over. As of now, developers have released five pre-releases and a release candidate. All major bugs and crashes have now been fixed.

Couldn’t we have released everything in a single update? And how will the new version numbers work?



In this third Caves & Cliffs Special, we answer some of your most burning questions about the upcoming update – and look forward to Part II!



↣ https://t.co/dq93def4mj ↢ pic.twitter.com/4IpwPAlJU7 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 4, 2021

Even though there are no new world generation changes, fans are still excited about the upcoming update. The 1.17 update introduces new mobs, items, blocks, and more.

Check out the major features of Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1: List of features

New mobs

The 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update introduces three new mobs to Minecraft. Sadly for players, the warden won't be included in this update. Developers will add the warden in the 1.18 update coming at the end of this year.

Here are the new mobs coming in the Caves and Cliffs Part 1:

Goats

Glow squids

Axolotls

Goats can be found in mountain biomes. From goats, players can farm milk, horns, and more. However, while making goat farms, players must keep in mind that they can jump up to 10 blocks high and escape enclosures. Goats can be bred using wheat.

Glow Squid is the winner of the Mob vote held at Minecon 2020. They are pretty similar to regular squids but have different spawning conditions and drop loot. Instead of ink sacs, they drop glow ink sacs upon dying.

Whether you keep it as one pet among many, your personal bodyguard, or a companion through thick and thin: life’s axolutely better with an axolotl by your side!



Prepare for your underwater adventures with a breathtaking axolotl tale:



↣ https://t.co/EAXXB1bqIv ↢ pic.twitter.com/hX96BsM5Sg — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 2, 2021

Axolotl is a new companion coming to Minecraft with this update. Like wolves, axolotls are pretty helpful in battles but only when underwater. One of the best things about them is that players can pick them in buckets.

Amethyst geodes

Amethyst geodes (Image via Minecraft)

Amethyst geodes are a new structure that generates underground. In these structures, players can find a new rare block called amethyst. Amethyst geodes are made of three layers:

Outer layer: smooth basalt

Middle layer: calcite

Inner layer: regular and budding amethyst

Using budding amethyst, players can farm amethyst shaders, which players can use for crafting amethyst blocks, tinted glass, and more.

Copper

Copper blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Copper is a new mineral coming to the overworld of Minecraft. Copper veins are common at Y 48-49. Players can use copper to make copper blocks, spyglasses, lightning rods, and more.

Copper blocks also have a special property called oxidation. Over time, a copper block will change its color due to oxidation. Players can prevent oxidation by waxing the copper block using honeycombs.

Raw ore

Raw ores can turn into blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Players can now use fortune enchantment on iron, copper, and gold ores. Mining ore blocks now drop raw ores instead of the block itself. Players can smelt raw ores to get ingots.

Other than raw ores, many new blocks and items are coming as well, such as deepslate, calcite, bundles, tuff, tinted glass, and more. Mark the calendars because the update is ready for launch on June 8th.

Players can download release candidate 1 to try out the new features of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Edited by suwaidfazal