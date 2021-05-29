Copper Ore is making its debut in the upcoming Minecraft 1.17 update.

Copper is the first new ore to be added to Minecraft in quite some time, since the addition of Nether Quartz ore in the redstone update in 2013. It comes in two variants - a regular ore found in stone, and a rarer version found in deepslate, close to the bottom of the world.

Listed below is everything players need to know about the upcoming copper ore in Minecraft 1.17!

Read: How to mine fossils easily in Minecraft

Copper ore in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Natural Generation

Copper ore is able to generate anywhere on the Overworld through copper veins. In the Java edition, copper ore usually generates 6 times per chunk, in groups from zero to sixteen. They are found in layers 0 to 96, being more common in layers 47 and 48 and becoming less common at the ends.

Copper ore can naturally replace blocks such as stone, granite, diorite, andesite, tuff and deepslate.

Breaking

Copper ore has to be mined with a stone pickaxe or higher, or else the ore will not drop anything. Breaking a copper ore will drop 2-3 raw copper, unless it is mined with a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Usage

The primary use of copper ore is to obtain copper ingots. Nine copper ingots can be used to make copper blocks on a crafting bench. While copper blocks will ultimately rust and weather, copper ore will not do that, although the ore itself shows some oxidization.

While the fans have yet to see a ton of builds using copper blocks, they are definitely a wonderful addition. They will turn from copper to turquoise over time, allowing long term players to marvel at their beauty.