Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update release candidate 1: Patch notes, download link, and more

Mojang has finally revealed the release date for Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1. The upcoming major Minecraft update will arrive for all devices on June 8th.

Mojang was forced to make a painful announcement about the Caves and Cliffs update. Everyone, including the developers, had a tough time working in the pandemic situation. Due to work from home, developers won't be able to create a fantastic Caves and Cliffs update.

After considering everything, the developers decided to split the update into two parts. The first part is complete and ready for release. Mojang has released the first release candidate for Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update release candidate 1

Patch notes

After almost all bugs and crashes are fixed, Mojang releases a release candidate for the update. If no new problems arise, the release candidate will be launched as the official version.

Minecraft 1.17 release candidate 1 fixes a few bugs from the recent snapshots and pre-releases.

Check out the bugs fixed in the release candidate:

MC-227323 - Custom player heads sometimes flash when placed on armor stands

Improved desync issues when exiting a boat over a high latency connection

Fixed crashes

The arrival of a release candidate means the 1.17 update is almost ready for official release. Fans are probably not going to receive more candidates or pre-releases.

How to download Minecraft 1.17 release candidate 1

Even though the update is just three days away from release, many fans are impatient and want to try out the new features of the 1.17 update. Players can download the 1.17 release candidate and get an early experience before the update's official release.

The release candidate is available for free to all players already owning a copy of Minecraft. To download it, players will need to have the Minecraft launcher installed.

Here are the steps to download release candidate 1:

Install the launcher, if not already installed, and open it. Go to the "Installation Tab" from the menu. Enable Snapshots from the versions section. After enabling the snapshot, players can download the release candidate1. Make a fresh new installation and select release candidate 1.

After installing the release candidate, players can launch the game from the "Play" tab.

Players are advised to create a new world for testing out the upcoming features. Since this is not an official release, it may corrupt world data. When upgrading an old world to the latest version, create a backup to stay safe.

