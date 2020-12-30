Archaeology in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update: Everything we know so far

One unexpected aspect of the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is the addition of archaeology.

Minecraft update 1.17 is highly anticipated by the community now that some points of interest have been released to the public. From cute and scary new mobs to new blocks and game mechanics, there is so much to look forward to with this game-changing update.

Archaeology may not have been an update players were expecting or thinking about, but it might just be that hidden gem that the developers were looking for to enhance the game in the years to come.

Although there has almost always been a loose aspect of history intertwined with Minecraft, these new archaeological dig sites in the update are upgrading that sense of age in the game.

Many current generated structures, like temples, wells, and abandoned villages (found very rarely throughout the Savanna biome), bring history to the game; there are even fossils to find buried in the grounds in the Nether.

These archaeological dig sites coming with Minecraft Update 1.17 will be fantastic for players looking for something new to explore in their worlds!

What is being incorporated in Minecraft archaeology?

A new tool called the brush is being implemented into the game. It is currently unknown whether these brushes will be craftable or not, but it does seem like they will be scattered in chests placed around the excavation sites regardless.

Due to the handle's colors, however, players from the community suspect that the crafting recipe will utilize the new copper ore added to Minecraft.

Their use, unlike their crafting recipe, is confirmed. These brushes will be used to slowly dust away layers of dirt and gravel blocks found around the excavation sites to slowly uncover the mysteries hidden inside.

So far, it has been confirmed that pottery shards will be found in these brushable blocks, alongside more treasures. The initial video showed blocks of diamond and emerald being uncovered. Still, it is assumed that these items are just placeholders for other items that will be added before the update is released.

Will players get dirt and gravel slabs with this update?

There has been a lot of speculation over whether or not half slabs of dirt and gravel will come with this update, considering the brush tool's mechanics.

It's a pity, but half slabs of dirt and gravel will not be added with this update. The Minecraft developer team has revealed that blocks will break once swept with the brush.

The brushing mechanics are very odd: the player must carefully try and dust away at a block to uncover what resides inside it. If he/she is not careful enough, the block and its contents can break and be lost forever.

This new mechanic does, however, give the community hope that something like this will soon be added into the game with a future update. Half blocks of dirt, gravel, and even sand would add so many more opportunities for terrain smoothening and terraforming. It would be an excellent addition that many players would praise, so hopefully, it will be added sometime in the future.

How will pottery work in Minecraft Update 1.17?

Pottery and ceramics are one aspect of this update that the community is excited about. Uncovered ceramic shards can be used to decorate the appearance of the new pots being added to Minecraft.

Through this, players can personalize the decoration blocks they want to use around their homes or bases to make sure they fit the player's surroundings perfectly.

A fire must be lit below the pot using a flint and steel to cement the shards to the pot. Eventually, the block will turn from a gray, clay color to a medium reddish-brown color, similar to the terracotta shade that can already be found in Mesa biomes.

This addition of archaeology into Minecraft was definitely not expected, but it seems to be an excellent way for the developers to integrate more history into the game's lore. Maybe in future updates, fans can expect to uncover ancient civilizations or hidden cities underground!