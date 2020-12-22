Top 5 confirmed features of the Minecraft 1.17 update

The upcoming Minecraft Caves and Cliffs 1.17 update is the most anticipated update the company has ever created.

Minecraft: Caves and Cliffs should come out sometime in mid-2021. The developers have worked hard to add more life and interest to the cave systems in the game. They have added different biomes, such as the lush caverns filled with plant life and new creatures, flooded caves with rivers and channels, and the deep dark caverns — found at the deepest depths of the world, occupied by one of the most dangerous creatures the game has ever seen.

With so many amazing new blocks, mobs, and biomes being added to the game, it's hard to pinpoint the best ones. However, there are aspects that the Minecraft community favors.

Five confirmed features of Minecraft 1.17 update the community is excited for

#5 - Candles

Although the adding of candles into Minecraft is a seemingly minuscule addition compared to the other tremendous things coming with this update, it is something the community has been asking for years.

As a new form of ambient light that can group like sea pickles (up to four in one block), this new block is a great and eagerly anticipated addition to the Minecraft block menu. The fact that players can place them on cakes to create a birthday cake is just the cherry on top of this fantastic item included in the new update.

To craft a candle in update 1.17, players have to place a piece of string on top of a honeycomb piece in a crafting table or their survival crafting menu.

Subsequently, combining this uncolored candle with any color dye proceeds to turn the candle into a colored one of the player's choice. When grouped from 1-4 in a block, candidates emit light levels increasing by 3 with each candle added.

#4 - Archaeology

Archaeology was an aspect that barely anyone expected to be implemented into Minecraft. Still, with the 1.17 update, the Minecraft team is adding a new brush tool to allow players who love exploring their worlds in other ways to uncover the mysteries of the game.

Using the brush tool on blocks of sand, gravel, and dirt will allow the gamer to slowly uncover, pixel-by-pixel, some marvelous relics of Minecraft's past.

From the basics, like bones and arrows, to new ceramic shards addable to the new ceramic pot block that fits perfectly into any Minecraft home, to even the rarest blocks of diamond and emerald, archaeology is a time-consuming yet completely worth-it aspect being added to Minecraft.

Right now, the brush tool is uncraftable and can only be found at archaeological dig sites.

#3 - Copper variations

1.17 is the first update since 2012 to implement a real-world metal into Minecraft. Copper has been a highly demanded ore in the Minecraft community for years, and the developers are finally providing it.

Copper — despite being great for survival uses, like making the new 'spyglass' item and a few others — will be a wondrous block for players who love using various building materials. With its burnt orange appearance, it's a great block to use in industrial-looking builds.

This new variety of block is unique in another way. It oxidizes. Over time, in a player's Minecraft world, the block will slowly change and develop a greenish hue; this oxidation is similar to how copper oxidizes in real life.

Copper exposed to a player's world elements, like rain, water, and snow, will slowly turn green. This gives a fantastic weathered effect to the block and provides builders with a great way to give their work an aspect of time.

The creative team did think about the fact that some people might not want weathered copper. Hence, they also implemented a waxed version of the block, which maintains color no matter what.