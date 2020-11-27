How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update 20W48A Snapshot: Step-by-step guide

In an era where games are expected to last well beyond their launch date with continuous updates, Minecraft has stood tall as one of the most resilient games of all time.

Not only has Minecraft been able to withstand all the years of technological and technical advancement but it has also managed to become even more popular.

It wouldn't be much of a stretch to say that Minecraft was one of the first games in history to adopt the "games-as-a-service model". Its developers introduced frequent updates which have helped the game evolve and stay relevant over the years.

One of the many ways by which Minecraft keeps its player base engaged while they wait for updates is through Snapshots.

Snapshots are essentially testing versions of the game that help Mojang gather direct feedback on new features and content from players.

How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update-themed 20W48A Snapshot

To install the latest Minecraft Snapshot, simply follow these steps:

1. Open the Minecraft Launcher.

2. Select the "Installations" tab.

3. Toggle "Enable Snapshots".

It should be noted that Snapshots are only available for Java Edition. The rest of the versions receive Beta versions instead of Snapshots.

Snapshots provide a lot of value for both Mojang and the player as gathering direct feedback is extremely valuable for the development of a game. To the player, being provided new content to test out ahead of time is always a good deal.

Introducing even a little change in Minecraft can have a cascading effect on the rest of the game, and it is extremely important to figure out all the bugs and glitches that might occur ahead of time.

Even though Day-1 patches and bug fixes are quite commonplace in modern gaming, fans still appreciate a fully-polished game or update upon launch.

