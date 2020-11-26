Mojang has dropped yet another Snapshot for Minecraft: Java Edition and players couldn't more excited to get their hands on all the new content that the game has to offer.

To the uninitiated, Snapshots are essentially testing versions, say Beta, for upcoming updates in Minecraft. Mojang releases these "Snapshots" in order to gather direct feedback from the players and figure out what changes must be made.

Introducing a new update in Minecraft, regardless of its size, is an absolutely mammoth task as a single change might lead to a cascade of other features being affected. Therefore, each feature must be polished and be rid of bugs to the highest degree, which is why Snapshots are essential to the Minecraft experience.

Minecraft 1.17 Update Caves and Cliffs Snapshot 20W48A: Dripstone blocks and other added features

The newest Snapshot to be released for Minecraft: Java Edition, Snapshot 20W48A, introduces new Blocks and a whole host of other features.

POINTED DRIPSTONE

Forms a stalactite if placed on the ceiling or a stalagmite if placed on the floor

Can be combined to form longer stalactites & stalagmites

Stalagmites break if not attached to something below

Landing or jumping on a stalagmite hurts! They are sharp

Stalactites fall down if not attached to something above

Being hit by falling stalactite hurts! They are sharp

Stalactites drip water (or lava if there is lava above the ceiling)

A stalactite with a water source above the ceiling will gradually fill a cauldron below with water

A stalactite with a lava source above the ceiling will fill a cauldron below with lava after a while

Thrown tridents break pointed dripstone

CHANGES IN 20W48A

Right-clicking a bundle in the inventory now empties one item from the bundle

Using a bundle now throws out its entire content into the world

Advanced tooltips now show how full a bundle is

Candles can now only be placed if there is a solid surface below

Wearing any piece of leather armour now prevents freezing entirely

Changed textures for amethysts, candles, clocks and compasses

