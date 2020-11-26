Minecraft is a fantastic sandbox building and survival game, but there are other video games on the market that are similar and have superior graphics.

Minecraft affirmed it's status as one of the best video games in history, when it was inducted into the video game Hall of Fame back in June of 2020. Millions of players worldwide have enjoyed the game's boundless potential for fun, creativity, and exploration.

However, one of the only major limitations of Minecraft is that the game leaves much to be desired in the graphics department. The distinctive graphics of Minecraft can be a deal breaker for many potential players of the game.

This article will be recommending five video games that have a similar playstyle as Minecraft, but have vastly superior graphics.

Author Note: Terraria is another exceptional sandbox survival game, that does have some similar gameplay elements to Minecraft. However, the graphics of Terraria could hardly be qualified as superior to those found in Minecraft, and are in fact, quite similar. Due to this, Terraria will not be included on this list.

5 best games like Minecraft but with superior graphics

#5 Creativerse

Creativerse is the best bet for gamers looking to play a game just like Minecraft, that simply has better quality graphics. Sandbox, building, and survival can all be found here.

The graphics in Creativerse are not going to blow anyone away, as they are more reminiscent of the quality of Fortnite graphics.

However, the player character and monsters that players will encounter in game, are far higher in graphics quality than their Minecraft counterparts

The best part about this game, is that it is completely free. This means that players will be able to try it out for themselves relatively risk free, and see if this game is a good fit for their particular gaming needs.

#4 Planet Explorers

Planet Explorers is another open world sandbox adventure game, but this one takes place on a distant planet with prevalent science fiction themes.

The game takes place in the fictional year of 2287, where a group of the first colony ships have been sent to colonize the planet Maria of the Espilon Indi Star System.

After a catastrophic crash landing, the player will be tasked with exploring this vast new planet. The only way to survive will be by exploring, building, crafting, and fighting off various hostile alien threats.

#3 Don't Starve

Don't Starve is dark fantasy survival game that challenges player to survive a grim and evil wilderness filled with terrible monsters.

Players will need to do everything that they are able in order to keep hold of their precious sanity and fend off from the terrible creatures that come at night.

Building, crafting, establishing shelter, managing hunger, and more are all needed in order to be successful in this game.

Don't Starve and Minecraft both operate on a world generation system.

Some of the distinctive differences between this game and Minecraft however, are the definitiveness of death and game completion. If players die in Don't Starve, that's it and it will result in a game over.

The player will receive experience for however long they survived, but they cannot go back to that specific game world. Similarily, when a player beats the game, they beat the game.

In Minecraft, even if players die to hostile mobs or defeat the Ender Dragon, they will be able to respawn and/or keep playing in that world.

#2 Roblox

The possibilities in Roblox are truly endless, and like Minecraft, continues to smash through boundaries with creativity and effort. Roblox and Minecraft have a great deal of similarities, and to be frank ,a somewhat similar graphics style.

However, the graphics in Roblox have continually and substantially improved over the years, while the graphics in Minecraft have stayed relatively stagnant. Roblox also has a much higher ceiling for graphics potential with mods and other add-on improvements.

Gamers can socialize, build, explore, create, and more, to their hearts content.

#1 ARK: Survival Evolved

All right, this is it, the number one spot on this list goes to ARK: Survival Evolved. ARK: Survival Evolved is an incredible open world survival game for players to explore to their heart's content. This game features drastically higher quality graphics than those found in Minecraft.

Players will be able to utilize an intricate building system in order to establish shelter and survive the harsh worlds of ARK. The player will be faced with multiple enemies at every turn, the majority of which are vicious dinosaurs that are fully equipped to kill.

Honorable Mention: Garry's Mod