How to play Among Us in Minecraft

Popular Minecraft coder, designer, YouTuber, and streamer, Phoenixsc, released a map pack fit with a resource pack as well to fully immerse players.

Mixing together Minecraft and Among Us has led to a very interesting, and honestly, more terrifying and fun experience. The swap into first-person comes with some challenges, but Phoenixsc has done away with those issues tremendously.

So far, only Polus and Mira HQ are available, but luckily they are available in the same world so that way players don't have to worry about swapping worlds in the middle of play.

How to play Among Us with this Minecraft pack

First things first, players will be able to find both the resource pack and the map file on Phoenixsc's website. Once these files are downloaded, open up Minecraft, click into resource packs, and open the resource pack folder.

Drag and drop the .zip resource pack file into this folder, and hit the back arrow to get back into the .minecraft file directory. Open the saves file, and place the world file inside. Close the file directories, and load up the resource pack and players are all set.

The wires task. Image via Minecraft

For each task, players will have to stand close to the sparkling buttons that correspond to the task that players have, and click on them. This will teleport players into a room separate from the map, leaving a Steve behind. Do not be worried however, as even impostors can fake tasks in this manner.

Impostors will be able to click on any shining button, turning them invisible while not moving from the task block, and spawning a Steve where they are standing. Impostors can also find all of their sabotages inside of their inventory.

An impostor about to make quick work of a crewmate. Image via Minecraft

All that's left is to throw this bad boy onto a server and get going with your closest friends. As seen above, all of the usable actions inside Among Us have their own custom icons. Even being killed by an impostor shows the classic scene that players have seen countless times over.

For some impostor strategies that correlate to Minecraft, read this article.