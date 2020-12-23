5 things Minecraft needs to add in future updates

Each Minecraft update brings so many new and amazing blocks, mobs, and experiences for players.

Many mods and plug-ins have been made by the fantastic Minecraft community to support players' wants and wishes. A lot of these mods and modpacks have an almost cult-like following. Minecraft creators always find ways to implement aspects into the game that make every world that much more immersive, and players never get bored.

With Minecraft update 1.17 coming out in the summer of 2021, future updates and what the community wants incorporated into the game is a hot topic.

Five aspects the Minecraft community wants added in future updates

#5 - More weather options

Image via Minecraft-Fever, deviantart

Something that a lot of players want implemented into Minecraft is more variation when it comes to weather.

At the moment, the only available modes for weather are 'clear,' 'rain,' and 'thunder.' Depending on the biome, the rain may become snow, but other than that, there is no variation.

Players are looking for some more dangerous and challenging aspects to be added. Tornadoes, earthquakes, and tidal waves are just a few of the requested types of weather disasters that people want added to Minecraft.

#4 - Seasons

Image via planetminecraft.com

Seasons is another wanted addition to Minecraft with a lot of backing from the community.

Since the game came out back in 2009, players have grown bored of the basic biomes found across their worlds. Instead of asking for more biomes, they want more variation in the biomes that already exist.

Color-changing leaves and grass over time, snow falling, and different worlds' sun-rise and sun-set times are elements that could be added to this highly supported game.

#3 - Another dimension

Image via Eystreem, YouTube

With the Nether and the End being the only two dimensions in Minecraft at the moment, players are looking for a little bit more variation.

Although the Nether had a massive update in Summer 2020, the End hasn't been revamped since 2016. Players have already fully explored their ways through both of these dimensions and are looking for a bit more of a challenge.

The Aether — an old, extremely loved mod created by a Minecraft community member — contains a dimension the community desperately wanted added back went the mod was developed.

Although this exact dimension will not be added into Minecraft, something similar — or even a bit different to the two dimensions currently present in Minecraft — would be appreciated by players worldwide.

#2 - Ambient animals

Image via Daveyx0, curseforge

There is always more room for animals in Minecraft! Beloved for their cuteness despite being blocky, each animal has been loved since the model's addition in-game.

Although a few new mobs get added with each Minecraft update, some mobs that the community really wants to see added are smaller and less significant than the usual bigger mobs added in updates.

Minecraft adding ambient mobs like birds and squirrels in forests, frogs in swamps, crabs, sharks or piranhas in oceans, and penguins and seals in the arctic biomes would make the world a little more realistic while also making it a little less sparse.

#1 - Sideways slabs

Image via TheLittleArtist1, curseforge

As one of — if not the — most requested additions to Minecraft, vertical slabs is something that the community is desperate to get its hands on.

Although the addition of vertical or sideways slabs into Minecraft doesn't seem like it would affect gameplay that much, it would be a game-changing addition for people who enjoy building.

Just like regular slabs and trapdoors do, these slabs would allow builders to add more dimension to their builds.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. As there are many requests from the community, it is upon an individual which they want the most)