What is the new build limit in Minecraft 1.18 update

The 1.18 update for Minecraft is just around the corner, and fans are excited to explore all the new features it will bring. The building limit in Minecraft has not been altered since nearly the beginning of the game.

In the 1.18 update, the build limit will finally be changed and players will be able to explore the world from all new highs and lows. New players, or players who prefer to just load up a world to play, may not know the exact build limit for Minecraft.

This article will inform players on the current building limit for Minecraft and what it will change to when the 1.18 update is released!

New and improved build limit in Minecraft 1.18 update

What is the current limit?

As of right now, the current build limit for Minecraft is 256 blocks. This means that players will only be able to build at a height of 256 blocks before they are restricted from being any higher.

This build height has been the same in the game since the 1.2 update that was released nearly nine years ago. With the new 1.18 update, the build limit will increase, meaning players will be able to build even higher!

What will the new height be?

The new build limit, or height, in the 1.18 update will be 320 blocks. This gives players 64 more blocks of space to build up higher in the world. For players who love to build super high structures/skyscrapers, this update is going to be perfect for them.

320 blocks is actually pretty high up for players to build in the game. Not only will the build limit get increased, but the new lowest depth is going to be -64. When players enter anything lower than Y=0, they will enter what is called the "deepslate layer".

Players will be able to explore higher in the world, and also go lower in the world and find newer blocks such as the deepslate.

When does 1.18 release?

The 1.18 update for Minecraft is set to be released during the holiday season of 2021. No specific date has been set for the update yet. However, players can expect to see this update roll around in late 2021.

1.18 is the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update, the first being 1.17, which was released in June 2021. Players will see brand new mobs, blocks, resources, and more with the release of this update.

