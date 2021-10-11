Top 5 useful Minecraft redstone builds for beginners

At the surface, Minecraft may seem like just a blocky sandbox game. While the sandbox aspect is true, Minecraft has many features that separate it from simple games.

Out of many technical features, redstone components are the most exciting in Minecraft. Redstone acts as electricity in Minecraft. Players can put redstone components together to create fantastic contraptions like TNT launchers, piston doors, flying machines, and more.

For beginners who have just started tinkering with redstone, things can seem a little daunting to figure out. Here are a few simple and useful redstone builds for new players that they can try out in Minecraft.

Minecraft redstone builds for new players

5) Piston doors

Piston doors are one of the most common redstone contraptions in Minecraft, and there's a reason for it. Who doesn't want a hidden entrance just by flicking a button or lever?

With the help of sticky pistons, redstone repeaters, and redstone dust, players can easily create a simple piston door. Sticky pistons have the power to pull blocks attached to them. For beginners, a 2x2 piston door is an excellent way to start their journey into the redstone world.

4) Automatic smelter

Smelting or cooking items are among the basics of Minecraft. As players start progressing, putting many items in furnaces can get daunting and boring. An automatic smelter is enough to solve all furnace-related needs.

In an automatic smelter, one hopper minecart supplies fuel to a row of furnaces and other supplies items to be put in furnaces. A third hopper minecart is used to collect items from furnaces after they are ready.

3) Hopper clock

Learning how to make a Hopper clock is extremely useful for beginner redstone engineers. Hopper clocks are simple and are adjustable with redstone. This contraption uses two hoppers facing each other. Each hopper has a comparator behind it which creates a signal when the hopper has items.

This way, players can create alternating redstone signals. Players can increase the time difference between two intervals by placing more items into hoppers.

2) Automatic item dropper

A dropper is a redstone block that can throw items from its mouth. Players can use droppers to create an automatic item dropping system. It is used in highly efficient farms to send items into the collection system.

Automatic item droppers are also used as trash disposal systems to throw useless items. Players can point droppers towards lava or a cactus to get rid of items instantly.

1) Item sorters

Item sorters are probably used by every redstone engineer out there. These wonderful contraptions only allow certain items to enter the chests. Item sorters are a must-have contraption for every player who suffers from a cluttered inventory, disorganized chests, and shulker boxes lying all around their base.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Danyal Arabi