When can players expect Minecraft 1.18 update official trailer to be released?

Minecraft's new update is landing soon! The new Caves and Cliffs update Part 2 release date was announced recently and fans from all around the world are eager for the biggest update from Minecraft yet.

The Caves and Cliffs update Part 2 will be released on November 30th. The date was recently announced through an official blog post on the Minecraft website.

Mojang, the game's developers, are known for their fun-filled cinematic videos. It may not look like the vanilla version of Minecraft, but it surely portrays the fun part of the game. The same goes with the trailers for each update they release, where they show all the new changes and additions in a unique way. The update won't be any different, but the trailer is yet to be released.

When will Minecraft 1.18 update's trailer will release?

Since the very beginning, Mojang has been releasing official trailers for different updates in Minecraft. These visually appealing cinematic videos pack a lot of features and Easter eggs. So the question arrives of when the newest trailer for Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs update Part 2 will be released?

The new trailer for Caves and Cliffs update Part 2 is expected to be released on the same day as the update's release date, November 30th. Although trailers are traditionally supposed to drop a few weeks ahead of a new update, Mojang does things a little differently.

For years, the company has been releasing official trailers for their Minecraft updates on the same day, and this time too, it shouldn't be any different.

Minecraft caves in the new update (Image via Twitter)

Minecraft's new Caves and Cliffs update Part 2 brings a complete overhaul to the world generation and caves. The game's Overworld realm will be expanding with bedrock pushed down and building limits extending.

The caves are going to be much bigger than before, and the mountains much taller. The game will also feature 7 new biomes including two new cave biomes, the first of its kind!

