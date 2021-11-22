Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 release date for PS4, PS5, and Xbox One

Since the last Minecraft update, players have now been eagerly waiting for the new one. The new Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is around the corner. And this update will be available on all platforms, including consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.

Last year at a Minecraft Live event, Mojang announced a new Caves and Cliffs update. This was declared to be the biggest Minecraft update yet, with loads of changes and additions being made.

Minecraft was made primarily for PC, but as the game caught speed, it was introduced to various other gaming consoles as well. Hence, this update will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, and Nintendo devices.

Release date of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update for Xbox One, PS4, and PS5

After the announcement in late 2020, Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs part 1 launched on June 2021 for the world to play. The updated version was 1.17, and people absolutely loved it. The 1.17 version of Minecraft was half the update, and players soon wanted to play part 2 of the update as well.

Recently, on November 17, Mojang officially dropped the release date for the new Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update through a blog post on the official Minecraft website. The blog post stated that the new update would be coming on November 30, 2021. They also tweeted about the release date on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

Later, the post also stated that this update would drop simultaneously on all platforms. Meaning, other gaming console players wouldn't have to wait any longer to jump into the new update at the same time as everyone else. As mentioned earlier, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 & 5 will be getting the new update on November 30.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update features a new world generation algorithm, different ore distributions, seven new cave and mountain biomes, light level changes, and much more. Sadly, the update won't come with the Deep Dark biome and the Warden.

