When is the Warden coming to Minecraft?

The Warden, the shadowy protector of Minecraft's deep dark biome, has had its release date pushed back after initially being lined up to release with the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update.

Recently, at Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang announced Minecraft's version 1.9 update, known as The Wild Update. This patch will focus on increasing diversity in Minecraft's biomes and will now also be facilitating the inclusion of the deep dark biome and the Warden along with it.

Mojang has cited the scope of including the new biome and its pivotal mini-boss as the reason for extending the development time.

Minecraft: When can we expect The Wild Update?

The Wild Update doesn't have a concrete release date, but is expected to drop in 2022 (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft Live 2021 revealed The Wild Update itself, its release date is still subject to speculation. All that Mojang has stated is that the update is currently booked for a 2022 release, which is considerably vague.

However, it is entirely possible that as the end of 2021 transitions into the start of 2022, Minecraft players may be fed more details by the game's developer. This is likely due to deadlines, with Mojang not wanting to give a concrete release date in case problems arise during the update's development.

Minecraft @Minecraft The great outdoors is about to get even greater as we present The Wild Update!↣ redsto.ne/live The great outdoors is about to get even greater as we present The Wild Update!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/Z5zXiqROMD

Although not much has been released on The Wild Update in the form of details, the images and trailer video made available show players a reason why the deep dark biome and Warden are being included in the later update.

Images of the deep dark biome, located beneath even bedrock, have received significant facelifts since previous appearances. As opposed to a deep cave system, the deep dark biome appears to hold the ruins of some long-lost civilization, presenting new game-generated structures and likely filled to the brim with loot.

This may partly explain the Warden's purpose as it is the protector of the biome itself.

Pillaging the underground ruins of ancient people is an adventurous angle for Minecraft, similar to the implementations of temples and forgotten mansions. Still, the inclusion of the Warden increases the stakes.

Players likely won't have long to collect the spoils of their discoveries, as the Warden is likely lurking right behind them.

